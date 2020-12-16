Former Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro dies at 28

Former Ravens RB Lorenzo Taliaferro dies at 28 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington Former Ravens running back-turned-full back Lorenzo…

Former Ravens running back-turned-full back Lorenzo Taliaferro has died. He was 28. The team released a statement on Thursday saying it was “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Lorenzo Taliaferro.”

A spokesperson with the York County (VA) Sheriff’s Office told the Virginian-Pilot Taliaferro was transported to a local hospital Wednesday afternoon where he was pronounced dead.

A family member told Bruce Cunningham of WBFF in Baltimore that Taliaferro passed away from a heart attack.

The former fourth-round pick played three seasons in Baltimore (2014-2016) before injuries his final season with the Ravens led to the team waive him before the 2017 season. He played in 19 NFL games across three seasons, scoring five touchdowns all on the ground.

He had a brief stint in the Canadian Football League during the 2018 season where he primarily played defense.

Taliaferro grew up in the Williamsburg, Va. area and went to Bruton High School. There, the multiskilled athlete was a standout on both sides of the ball. His jersey was retired in 2015. He played his college ball at Coastal Carolina when they were in the FCS.