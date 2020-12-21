Marlon Humphrey, Calais Campbell highlight seven Ravens named to Pro Bowl

Ravens send seven players to Pro Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington The Ravens had seven players voted to…

The Ravens had seven players voted to the Pro Bowl this season, the league announced Monday night. Those selected are: Tackle Orlando Brown Jr, defensive end Calais Campbell, longsnapper Morgan Cox, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, outside linebacker Matthew Judon, fullback Patrick Ricard and kicker Justin Tucker.

The Ravens, Chiefs, Packers and Seahawks all tied for a league-best seven players on the Pro Bowl roster. A year ago, they tied the NFL record with 12 Pro Bowl selections on the original list.

Brown will play in his second Pro Bowl, Campbell in his sixth, Cox in his fourth, Humphrey in his second, Judon in his second, Ricard in his second and Tucker in his fourth.

Reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson was not named to the Pro Bowl roster.

Brown moved over from right tackle to left tackle after Ronnie Stanley was lost for the season with an ankle injury. In his second full season as a starter, he’s now made two Pro Bowls.

Campbell, the most seasoned veteran on the Ravens’ Pro Bowl list, has 27 tackles, 10 quarterback hits and four sacks this season.

Cox and Tucker make up two-thirds of the team’s standout special teams unit. This year, Tucker has made 23-of-26 field goals and 44-of-45 PAT’s (the lone miss was blocked).

Humphrey has one interception and 75 tackles, but notably has forced eight fumbles this year in his trademark “Fruit Punch” punch out, where he’s especially good at forcing fumbles. The single season record for forced fumbles by a defensive back is 10, set by Charles Tillman in 2012.

Judon has five sacks this season with 41 tackles and, through a quote provided by Ravens PR, said he was surprised he made the team.

“I was excited to learn of this good news,” Judon said. “Honestly, I didn’t have the numbers or production like last year when I went to my first Pro Bowl, so the amount of excitement, surprise and happiness that rushed in when I got the news – I was just elated and really happy. I could have done jumping jacks all around the house.”

Ricard was the AFC’s fullback for the second straight year and has helped the Ravens rush for 172.7 yards on the ground. With tight end Nick Boyle out for the season, Ricard has stepped up in a major way for the Ravens offensively.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL moved the Pro Bowl to a virtual setting played out on the “Madden NFL 21” video game.