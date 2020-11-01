Ronnie Stanley calls season-ending ankle injury ‘just another challenge’

Two days after he signed a five-year, $98.75 million extension with the Ravens, All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley is out for the season with an ankle injury he suffered during the first quarter of Baltimore’s 28-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Steelers linebacker TJ Watt appeared to fall on Stanley’s legs from behind at the end of a play, forcing him to the ground in visible pain. Stanley then had his leg fitted into an air cast before he was carted off the field. After the game, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that Stanley would miss the rest of the year with an injury he classified as “severe.”

Stanley posted a tweet Sunday thanking those who had already reached out to wish him well.

Watt responded to the tweet, wishing him a speedy recovery.

Stanley was replaced by right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. The Ravens also lost starting right guard Tyre Phillips to an ankle injury but no update was given on his status following the contest.