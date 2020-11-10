CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid surge | CDC on importance of mask | Region's latest test results
Home » Baltimore Ravens » Ravens sign 37-year-old CB…

Ravens sign 37-year-old CB Williams for backfield depth

The Associated Press

November 10, 2020, 5:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens fortified their defensive backfield by signing free agent cornerback Tramon Williams, who hasn’t played since last season.

The 37-year-old Williams played in all 16 games with Green Bay a year ago.

He has 13 seasons of NFL experience, most of them with the Packers.

His addition to Baltimore’s 53-man roster Tuesday coincided with cornerback Khalil Dorsey being placed on injured reserve with a dislocated shoulder. Williams made the Pro Bowl in 2010.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senate appropriators make clear support for agencywide shared services, but not governmentwide efforts

Impasse panel rewrites large portions of VA's contract with AFGE

Military retirees, survivors will see 1.3% increase in COLA for 2021

CISA cyber exec resigns, another may be fired

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up