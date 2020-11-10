Ravens sign 37-year-old CB Williams for backfield depth

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens fortified their defensive backfield by signing free agent cornerback Tramon Williams, who…

The 37-year-old Williams played in all 16 games with Green Bay a year ago.

He has 13 seasons of NFL experience, most of them with the Packers.

His addition to Baltimore’s 53-man roster Tuesday coincided with cornerback Khalil Dorsey being placed on injured reserve with a dislocated shoulder. Williams made the Pro Bowl in 2010.

