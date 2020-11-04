Lamar Jackson says Dez Bryant already dialed into Ravens’ playbook

Lamar Jackson: Dez Bryant already dialed into Ravens' playbook originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington Lamar Jackson had some strong…

Lamar Jackson had some strong praise for Dez Bryant on the new Ravens’ practice squad member’s birthday.

“He’s a great route runner, has strong hands, and is dialed into the playbook,” Jackson said. “He’s always asking me questions about the playbook.”

Those are words you want to hear from your quarterback, but the question is how will he look in live games should he get the chance.

Before signing with the Ravens late last month, the former Dallas Cowboy has been out of the league for two years and hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2017. He was briefly with the New Orleans Saints in 2018, but ruptured his Achilles early on in practice.

Last week, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Bryant was making the most of his chance in Baltimore.

“He’s excited and he’s going hard and I thought he acquitted himself very well,” he said.