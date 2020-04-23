Home » Baltimore Ravens » Here's who the Ravens…

Here’s who the Ravens selected in the 2020 NFL Draft

Rob Woodfork

April 23, 2020, 11:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Baltimore Ravens selected Patrick Queen with the 28th overall pick in the opening round of the 2020 NFL draft.

This post will be updated as the draft progresses.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Baltimore Ravens | NFL News | Sports

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up