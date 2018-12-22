John Harbaugh to return as Ravens coach in 2019

The Ravens announced on Friday that they will keep Head Coach John Harbaugh for next season and possibly beyond, as his position was reported to be in danger as soon as a few weeks ago.

WASHINGTON — The Ravens announced on Friday that they will keep Head Coach John Harbaugh for next season and possibly beyond, as his position was reported to be in danger as recently as a few weeks ago.

“John Harbaugh will continue as our head coach for the 2019 season, and he and we are working on an extension to his existing contract, which expires after the 2019 season,” a Ravens statement said.

Harbaugh’s run in Baltimore was in jeopardy due to an inconsistent record since winning the 2013 Super Bowl, the franchise’s second Super Bowl win, after the 2012 season. The 56-year-old Harbaugh has a 112-77 record with Baltimore, including 10-5 in the playoffs.

The Ravens are 8-6 on the year, and are hoping to land one of the final AFC wild-card spots, with two games remaining in the regular season.

Baltimore faces San Diego on Saturday night and wraps up the regular season at home against Cleveland on Dec. 30. The Ravens currently stand as the No. 6 seed in the AFC and trail Pittsburgh by a half-game in the AFC North.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.