Pete Alonso has his first two-homer game with the Orioles in a 10-5 win over the Rangers

Baltimore Orioles' Tyler O'Neill (9) celebrates with Pete Alonso (25) after hitting a home run during the eighth inning of…

Baltimore Orioles' Tyler O'Neill (9) celebrates with Pete Alonso (25) after hitting a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough/Stephanie Scarbrough) Baltimore Orioles' Tyler O'Neill (9) celebrates with Pete Alonso (25) after hitting a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough/Stephanie Scarbrough) ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Pete Alonso had his first two-homer game with the Orioles and drove in four runs as Baltimore broke out of a scoring slump and beat the Texas Rangers 10-5 on Sunday.

Texas native Colton Cowser and Tyler O’Neill also homered for the Orioles (57-61), who lost 2-1 in each of the first two games of the series and had scored just three runs during a three-game losing streak. Baltimore is two games out in the AL wild-card race.

Baltimore’s Yaramil Hiraldo (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings of relief for his first major league win.

The Rangers (59-59), holding the final AL wild card and second in the West, had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Alonso launched a two-run shot high off the left field foul pole in the second inning off Kumar Rocker (4-9). He hit another two-run homer to left center in the fourth inning off Jordan Montgomery.

It was the 27th career multihomer game for Alonso, who signed as a free agent last December as a five-time All-Star in seven seasons with the New York Mets.

After the Orioles scored five runs off Rocker in two innings, Texas’ Brandon Nimmo hit a three-run homer off Baltimore starter Cade Povich in the third.

Rocker yielded six runs in three-plus innings after allowing five total in his three previous starts.

Montgomery allowed three runs on six hits, including two homers, and one walk. He threw 79 pitches in four innings in his first major league appearance since September 2024 with Arizona. He missed last season following Tommy John surgery, signed with Texas as a free agent in mid-February and was activated off the 60-day injured list last Friday.

Up next

Orioles RHP Dean Kremer (1-4, 5.93 ERA) will face Twins LHP Trevor Rogers (7-7, 4.20) at Minnesota on Monday. Rangers LHP MacKenzie Gore (6-9, 4.55) will start against Los Angeles Angels LHP Reid Detmers (3-8, 4.12) on Monday.

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