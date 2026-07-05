Steer homers and Lodolo shuts down Orioles, Reds win 3-2 to avoid sweep

Spencer Steer broke up a scoreless game with his 14th home run this season, Nick Lodolo pitched six scoreless innings, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 on Sunday.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Spencer Steer broke up a scoreless game with his 14th home run this season, Nick Lodolo pitched six scoreless innings, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 on Sunday.

The win avoided a sweep and stopped the Reds’ six game losing streak at home.

Kyle Bradish retired the first 12 Reds of the game but walked Eugenio Suarez to start the fifth before Steer’s homer made it 2-0.

Bradish (5-9) pitched 7 ⅔ innings and allowed three runs and five hits with five strikeouts.

Rookie All-Star Sal Stewart doubled home Edwin Arroyo to knock Bradish out of the game. Stewart has 61 RBI, tied for seventh in MLB and the most by a rookie this season. He is tied for 10th in baseball with 21 doubles, also the most by a rookie.

Lodolo’s string of 14 scoreless innings ended in the sixth inning. Taylor Ward doubled and scored on a single by Coby Mayo with two outs.

Brock Burke made his 44th appearance this season, tied for second most in baseball, when he relieved Lodolo and pitched a 1-2-3 seventh.

Lodolo (3-2) pitched six innings, allowing one run on six hits. He walked two and struck out four.

Emilio Pagan got his first save chance since May 4 after missing 46 games with a strained left hamstring. The Orioles loaded the bases with two walks and Blaze Alexander’s third hit of the game. Gunnar Henderson hit a sacrifice fly to left to cut the lead to one before All-Star Adley Rutschman lined out to end the threat. Pagan earned his seventh save in 10 chances this season.

Up Next

Baltimore’s Shane Baz (4-8, 4,19 ERA) starts Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, who haven’t yet announced their starter.

Cincinnati’s Andrew Abbott (5-4, 3.88 ERA) takes the mound Tuesday in the opener of a three-game home series against Philadelphia. The Phillies haven’t announced their starter.

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