Reds open 3-game series at home against the Orioles

Baltimore has a 16-25 record on the road and a 40-48 record overall. The Orioles have a 6-13 record in games decided by one run.

Baltimore Orioles (40-48, fourth in the AL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (40-46, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Trevor Rogers (5-7, 4.99 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Reds: Brady Singer (3-7, 5.12 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles -124, Reds +102; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Baltimore Orioles on Friday to start a three-game series.

Cincinnati has a 40-46 record overall and a 19-22 record at home. The Reds have gone 28-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Baltimore has a 16-25 record on the road and a 40-48 record overall. The Orioles have a 6-13 record in games decided by one run.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sal Stewart leads the Reds with 36 extra base hits (19 doubles and 17 home runs). Spencer Steer is 7 for 36 with two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Orioles with 34 extra base hits (15 doubles and 19 home runs). Taylor Ward is 10 for 42 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .225 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Orioles: 4-6, .231 batting average, 3.59 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Reds: Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Dunn: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yaramil Hiraldo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Bassitt: 15-Day IL (back), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (foot), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Selby: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Westburg: 60-Day IL (ucl)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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