Orioles and Kyle Bradish agree to $90 million, 5-year deal for 2027-31

Right-hander Kyle Bradish and thee Baltimore Orioles agreed Saturday to a $90 million, five-year contract for 2027-31.

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, July 11, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP Photo/Terrance Williams/Terrance Williams) Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, July 11, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP Photo/Terrance Williams/Terrance Williams) HOUSTON (AP) — Right-hander Kyle Bradish and thee Baltimore Orioles agreed Saturday to a $90 million, five-year contract for 2027-31.

Bradish has a $3.55 million salary this year after beating the team in arbitration. The new deal covers what would have been Bradish’s final two years of arbitration eligibility under the rules of the current labor contract.

The 29-year-old is 6-9 with a 3.61 ERA in 19 starts this year, the right-hander’s first full season back from Tommy John surgery in 2024. He finished fourth in American League Cy Young Award voting in 2023 after posting a 2.83 ERA over 30 starts. He has a 3.50 ERA in five major league seasons, all with the Orioles.

“Keeping players of Kyle’s caliber in an Orioles uniform is an important part of our long-term vision,” Orioles owner David Rubenstein said in a statement.

A fourth-round pick by the Los Angeles Angels in the 2018 amateur draft, Bradish was acquired with three other players in a trade on Dec. 4, 2019, that sent right-hander Dylan Bundy to the Angels.

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