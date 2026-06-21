Orioles beat Dodgers 3-2 behind Trevor Rogers’ 7 scoreless innings

Blaze Alexander had a two-run double for the Orioles, while Samuel Basallo and Leody Taveras each had two hits. Baltimore improved to 2-3 on a nine-game West Coast road trip.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trevor Rogers allowed one hit over a dominating seven scoreless innings and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 on Saturday night.

Shohei Ohtani hit a home run in the ninth inning for the Dodgers after missing Friday’s game for the birth of his second child.

The only hit Rogers allowed came on a bloop single to center field by the Dodgers’ Tommy Edman in the fifth inning. Rogers (4-7) had six strikeouts, walked two and earned his second win in his past 11 starts.

Blaze Alexander had a two-run double for the Orioles, while Samuel Basallo and Leody Taveras each had two hits. Baltimore improved to 2-3 on a nine-game West Coast road trip.

The Orioles solved Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto for the second consecutive season after they ended his no-hit bid with two outs in the ninth inning of a September game at Baltimore last year before rallying for the victory.

Yamamoto (7-5) gave up three runs over six innings and had six strikeouts. Edman had two hits for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers nearly rallied for the second consecutive night when Ohtani led off the ninth with a home run off Andrew Kittredge and Edman hit what appeared to be a line drive to right for the final out. But Taveras dropped the ball allowing Freddie Freeman to score before Kyle Tucker struck out against Yennier Cano, who earned his first save.

Baltimore grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI ground out from Coby Mayo. The Orioles increased their advantage to 3-0 in the fourth inning when Alexander hit a two-out two-run double just inside the third-base bag.

Up next

Orioles right-hander Brandon Young (5-2, 3.18 ERA) starts the series finale Sunday against Dodgers right-hander Emmet Sheehan (3-4, 4.76).

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