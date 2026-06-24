O’Hoppe’s 10th inning single drives in winning run as Angels rally over Orioles 7-6

Nolan Schanuel reached third on an error and Logan O'Hoppe drove him in on a soft ground ball in the 10th inning as the Los Angeles Angels rallied back to defeat the Baltimore Orioles 7-6 on Wednesday.

Orioles Angels Baseball Baltimore Orioles' Samuel Basallo, gestures as he scores after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, June 24, 2026, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill Orioles Angels Baseball Baltimore Orioles' Samuel Basallo hits a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, June 24, 2026, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill Orioles Angels Baseball Los Angeles Angels' Jorge Soler is gestures as he rounds second after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, June 24, 2026, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill Orioles Angels Baseball Baltimore Orioles' Blaze Alexander, left, is tagged out by Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe, right, as he attempts to score on a fielder's choice by Gunnar Henderson after pitcher Chase Silseth, center, tossed the ball to O'Hoppe during the 10th inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 24, 2026, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill APTOPIX Orioles Angels Baseball Baltimore Orioles' Blaze Alexander, center, attempts to score on a fielder's choice by Gunnar Henderson as Los Angeles Angels pitcher Chase Silseth, right, tosses the ball to catcher Logan O'Hoppe to tag him out during the 10th inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 24, 2026, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Nolan Schanuel reached third on an error and Logan O’Hoppe drove him in on a soft ground ball in the 10th inning as the Los Angeles Angels rallied back to defeat the Baltimore Orioles 7-6 on Wednesday.

It was the 12th come-from-behind victory for the Halos and sixth walk-off win.

Pinch-hitter Vaughn Grissom started the rally with an RBI single in the eighth, and Wade Meckler tied the game with a two-run single.

Pete Alonso gave the Orioles the lead again with a 10th-inning RBI single, but Oswald Peraza scored on Schanuel’s soft grounder to tie after Keegan Akin mishandled the toss while covering first.

With Schanuel advancing to third on the error, Logan O’Hoppe tried to check his swing on a 1-2 changeup, but made contact. Samuel Basallo attempted to tag Schanuel, but missed, and the Angels completed their improbable comeback.

Basallo’s missed tag spoiled an otherwise stellar day, as the 21-year-old collected his first multihomer game. He joined the Mets’ Francisco Alvarez as the only catcher aged 21 or younger with a multihomer game in MLB history.

Jorge Soler had a first-inning two-run homer that gave the Angels an early lead.

Chase Silseth (3-1) collected the win in relief, allowing two hits and a run in the 10th. Starter José Soriano allowed six hits, five runs, and struck out four over three innings.

Akin (0-1) took the loss and a blown save. He allowed one hit and two runs in 2/3 innings.

Up next

The Orioles have an off day before hosting the Nationals for a three-game series. LHP Trevor Rogers (4-7, 5.30 ERA) starts for the Orioles.

The Angels continue their homestand Friday against the Athletics. Angels RHP Walbert Ureña (5-5, 2.41 ERA) will start.

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