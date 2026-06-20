A ninth-inning throwing error lifts the Dodgers past the Orioles 6-5

Orioles starter Trey Gibson allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings. He struck out eight and walked four.

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Ryan Helsley (21) delivers during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP/Stephanie Scarbrough) Baltimore Orioles pitcher Ryan Helsley (21) delivers during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP/Stephanie Scarbrough) LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dalton Rushing singled in the tying run and a throwing error by Tyler O’Neill scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the ninth inning, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers rally past the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 on Friday night in the series opener.

With two outs and two strikes, Rushing got his first hit in five at-bats to right field that scored pinch-runner Alex Call from second. Ryan Ward, who walked, scored on O’Neill’s throw to the plate that sailed wide of catcher Samuel Basallo. O’Neill had entered as a defensive replacement in the bottom of the seventh.

Mookie Betts hit a solo shot off closer Ryan Helsley (0-3) earlier in the ninth that pulled the Dodgers to 5-4. Helsley blew his first save of the season.

Blake Treinen (4-1) pitched the ninth to get the win in relief. The Dodgers won their fourth in a row.

Jeremiah Jackson hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the seventh after consecutive home runs by Gunnar Henderson and Pete Alonso chased Los Angeles starter Roki Sasaki to give Baltimore a 5-3 lead.

The Orioles couldn’t do anything against Sasaki over the first 5 2/3 innings while trailing 3-0.

But they broke through on Henderson’s towering two-run shot to right and Alonso’s solo shot to left that tied it at 3 with two outs in the sixth.

Colton Cowser and Coby Mayo singled back-to-back off reliever Will Klein to open the seventh. Holliday walked to load the bases before Jackson’s soft line drive found an open hole on the right side, scoring Cowser and Mayo for a 5-3 lead.

Orioles designated hitter Taylor Ward singled leading off the game and got thrown out trying to stretch it into a double on a pinpoint throw by center fielder Andy Pages.

Sasaki then retired his next 13 consecutive batters. The Orioles didn’t have another runner until Cowser walked with two outs in the fifth before Mayo flied out to end the inning.

The Dodgers led 3-0 on Max Muncy’s two-run, two-out single in the first and Pages’ two-out RBI double in the second.

Sasaki gave up three runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings and struck out six.

Orioles starter Trey Gibson allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings. He struck out eight and walked four.

Up next

Orioles LHP Trevor Rogers (3-7, 5.86 ERA) starts Saturday against Dodgers RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-4, 2.52).

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