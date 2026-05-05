Right-hander Lou Trivino agrees to 1-year contract with Orioles after release by Phillies

Right-handed reliever Lou Trivino agreed to a one-year contract with the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, three days after he was released from a minor league deal by the Philadelphia Phillies.

NEW YORK (AP) — Right-handed reliever Lou Trivino agreed to a one-year contract with the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, three days after he was released from a minor league deal by the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 34-year-old made his Orioles debut in a 12-1 loss to the New York Yankees, allowing six runs, four hits and three walks while getting two outs in the eighth inning.

He was 3-0 with a 2.77 ERA in 10 relief outings for the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

“Heavy sinker. Turbo sinker,” Orioles manager Craig Albernaz said before the game. “I just remember him just attacking hitters no matter what the circumstance was. Obviously he’s had an arm injury since then. I wouldn’t say back to his form, but he’s healthy and he’s back pitching. He’s throwing the ball extremely well. The (velocity) is there.”

Baltimore optioned right-hander Trey Gibson to Triple-A Norfolk, a day after he started against the New York Yankees in his major league debut. The team also said right-hander Albert Suárez cleared outright waivers and accepted an assignment to the Tides.

Trivino is 24-27 with a 3.87 ERA in 229 relief appearances and three starts over six seasons with Oakland (2018-22), the Yankees (2022), and San Francisco, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets (2025). His career was interrupted by Tommy John surgery in May 2023.

Baltimore infielder Jordan Westburg, on the injured list since spring training with a sprained right UCL, felt discomfort when he increased the intensity and distance of his throwing program. Albernaz said Westburg will be re-evaluated.

Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday, whose return from surgery on Feb. 12 to repair a broken hamate bone in his right hand was interrupted by a sore right wrist, will take batting practice Tuesday at Double-A Chesapeake and could resume a rehab assignment this week. Holliday played in 14 minor league games from March 27 to April 21.

Baltimore outfielder Heston Kjerstad, sidelined since straining his right hamstring during a spring training game on March 19, also could begin a rehab assignment soon.

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