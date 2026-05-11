Orioles manager playfully puts on a mask in the dugout to protect himself from foul balls

Orioles manager Craig Albernaz is willing to go to great lengths to protect his face now.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles manager Craig Albernaz is willing to go to great lengths to protect his face now.

Albernaz, who ended up with a broken jaw last month when he was hit by a foul ball, donned a glove and mask in the dugout Sunday after Pete Alonso sent another foul toward the bench area.

Albernaz first went and grabbed a glove. Then he put on a catcher’s helmet and mask for a bit, drawing some laughs.

He said afterward that Athletics manager Mark Kotsay was egging him on.

“Alonso hit a ball that pretty much was really close to me, and almost hit me,” Albernaz said. “I happened to look over at Kotsay, and he was laughing and he was telling me to put the mask on and stuff.”

The Orioles went on to beat the A’s 2-1.

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