First game-ending robot umpire call gives Suárez first save in 9 years as O’s top Rangers 8-3

The first game-ending call by a so-called robot umpire gave Albert Suárez his first major league save in nine years, ending the Baltimore Orioles' 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

Rangers Orioles Baseball A called ball is overturned through the Automated Ball-Strike system, resulting in a win for the Baltimore Orioles over the Texas Rangers in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough Rangers Orioles Baseball A called ball is overturned through the Automated Ball-Strike system, resulting in a win for the Baltimore Orioles over the Texas Rangers in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough Rangers Orioles Baseball Baltimore Orioles pitcher Albert Suarez, left, and catcher Samuel Basallo, right, celebrate their team's victory over the Texas Rangers after a pitch call was overturned through the Automated Ball-Strike system in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough Rangers Orioles Baseball Baltimore Orioles' Samuel Basallo (29) hits a single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough Rangers Orioles Baseball Baltimore Orioles' Leody Taveras scores past Texas Rangers catcher Danny Jansen on an RBI double hit by Taylor Ward during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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BALTIMORE (AP) — The first game-ending call by a so-called robot umpire gave Albert Suárez his first major league save in nine years, ending the Baltimore Orioles’ 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

A 1-2 fastball on the upper, outside corner to Evan Carter was called a ball by plate umpire Manny Gonzalez and Orioles catcher Samuel Basallo tapped his helmet, initiating the challenge.

About 13 seconds later, the scoreboard graphic from the Automated Ball-Strike System showed the ball clipped the strike zone. Basallo jogged to the mound as Gonzalez made the announcement, and the catcher hugged Suárez, who allowed one run over three innings for his first save since Aug. 6, 2017, for San Francisco against Arizona.

Basallo and Dylan Beavers homered, Trevor Rogers pitched six solid innings and Baltimore stopped Texas’ four-game winning streak.

Rogers (2-0) allowed two runs and six hits, helping the Orioles avoid a three-game sweep. Leody Taveras, Jeremiah Jackson and Taylor Ward — their No. 8, 9 and 1 hitters — drove in two runs apiece.

Nathan Eovaldi (0-2) allowed six runs and eight hits in four-plus innings.

Corey Seager homered for the Rangers.

Jackson opened the scoring in the second with a sacrifice fly, and Ward followed with an RBI double. An inning later, Taveras made it 4-0 with a two-run double.

The only runs off Rogers came when he allowed four straight singles with two out in the fourth. Josh Jung and Ezequiel Duran had the RBIs.

Basallo led off the fifth with a 437-foot drive to center that hit the green batter’s eye on the bounce. Baltimore would score twice more in the inning on Jackson’s RBI single and Ward’s sacrifice fly.

Beavers made it 8-2 with a solo shot in the sixth.

Zach Eflin went on the injured list as expected for the Orioles, a day after he was removed from his start with elbow discomfort. Baltimore called up right-hander Albert Suárez to replace him, and Suárez worked the final three innings for his second career save and first since 2017.

Seager homered off Suárez in the eighth.

Up next

Both teams are off Thursday. Texas is starting MacKenzie Gore (1-0) for its home opener Friday against Cincinnati.

The Orioles are at Pittsburgh on Friday, with Kyle Bradish (0-1) taking the mound for Baltimore against Mitch Keller (0-0).

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