Dodgers acquire pitcher Chayce McDermott from the Orioles for pitcher Axel Perez

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired pitcher Chayce McDermott from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for pitcher Axel Perez on Thursday.

FILE - Baltimore Orioles' Chayce McDermott pitches during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, May 20, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash, File)(AP/Aaron Gash) FILE - Baltimore Orioles' Chayce McDermott pitches during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, May 20, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash, File)(AP/Aaron Gash) LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired pitcher Chayce McDermott from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for pitcher Axel Perez on Thursday.

McDermott was 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA in five appearances for Triple-A Norfolk this season. He made his Major League debut in 2024, allowing three runs in four innings of his only start.

The 27-year-old right-hander was 22-24 with a 4.38 ERA in 133 minor league appearances. He was drafted 132nd by Houston in 2021 out of Ball State University.

Perez went 1-1 with a 5.48 ERA in 10 games for the Dominican Summer League Dodgers last year. The 20-year-old right-hander was signed as an international free agent in 2024 out of the Dominican Republic.

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