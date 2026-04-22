Coby Mayo hits another 3-run homer and Orioles beat Royals 8-6 to take series

Coby Mayo hit his second three-run homer in as many days during a six-run sixth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat Kansas City 8-3 on Wednesday to take two of three from the Royals.

Baltimore Orioles' Coby Mayo hits a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, April 22, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP/Charlie Riedel) Baltimore Orioles' Coby Mayo hits a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, April 22, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP/Charlie Riedel) KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Coby Mayo hit his second three-run homer in as many days during a six-run sixth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat Kansas City 8-3 on Wednesday to take two of three from the Royals.

The two homers by Mayo at Kauffman Stadium were his first of the season, and he more than doubled his RBI total to 10. Both were well over the wall in left field, with the latest a 452-foot shot into the bleachers above the fountains.

Pete Alonso also homered for Baltimore, the third this season for the veteran slugger.

Chris Bassitt (1-2) allowed five runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings for his first win as an Oriole. Anthony Nunez worked a scoreless ninth for his first save.

Carter Jensen hit his team-leading sixth homer for the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino and Kyle Isbel also connected.

Kansas City’s Michael Wacha (2-1), who entered with a 1.00 ERA in four starts, allowed six runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Alonso took Wacha deep in the first for a two-out, two-run shot. In the bottom half, Pasquantino hit a no-doubt 422-foot drive over the Royals’ bullpen in right field.

Pasquantino led off the fourth with a double and scored on a single by Jensen. Lane Thomas singled to drive in Jensen and put Kansas City ahead 3-2.

Baltimore had six straight batters reach in the sixth. Leody Taveras hit an RBI single, Jeremiah Jackson followed with a two-run single and, after a hit by Colton Cowser, Mayo went deep to make it 8-3.

Up next

Baltimore hosts Boston on Friday. Neither team has announced a starter. Kansas City welcomes the Los Angeles Angels and LHP Yusei Kikuchi (0-2, 5.63 ERA) on Friday, with LHP Noah Cameron (1-1, 5.40) going for the Royals.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.