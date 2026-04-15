Adrian Del Castillo homers in the 10th inning to lead Diamondbacks to 8-5 win over Orioles

Adrian Del Castillo hit a two-run home run in the 10th inning and drove in five to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to an 8-5 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Adrian del Castillo hits a two-run home run during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP/Stephanie Scarbrough) Arizona Diamondbacks' Adrian del Castillo hits a two-run home run during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP/Stephanie Scarbrough) BALTIMORE (AP) — Adrian Del Castillo hit a two-run home run in the 10th inning and drove in five to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to an 8-5 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

Arizona went 6-3 on its nine-game trip to the New York Mets, Philadelphia and Baltimore, winning two of three from each.

Jeremiah Jackson homered and drove in three for Baltimore, which has lost consecutive games for the first time since a three-game sweep at Pittsburgh April 3-5.

After Geraldo Perdomo advanced automatic runner Corbin Carroll to third on a sacrifice to open the 10th, Del Castillo lashed a 2-0 fastball from Tyler Wells (0-1) into the bleachers in center for his first home run of the season. Nolan Arenado’s single later in the inning drove in an insurance run.

Ryan Thompson (1-0) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for Arizona. Juan Morillo earned his first save with a scoreless 10th.

With the game tied 4-4, Baltimore’s Grant Wolfram surrendered Ketel Marte’s bunt single and Carroll’s double to start the seventh. Two batters later, Del Castillo hit a chopper off Wolfram’s glove, leaving shortstop Gunnar Henderson with only a play at first and allowing Marte to score.

The Orioles retied it in the bottom of the inning on Leody Taveras’ RBI pinch single against Kevin Ginkel.

Del Castillo also hit a two-run triple in the third that glanced off left fielder Weston Wilson’s glove and was originally scored an error.

Marte, who was scratched Tuesday with back tightness, went 1 for 5 as Arizona’s designated hitter.

Arizona starter Eduardo Rodriguez allowed four runs, including Jackson’s two-run shot in the fifth, over five innings. He struck out three.

Baltimore’s Kyle Bradish worked a season-high six innings. He gave up four runs and struck out four.

Up next

Arizona opens a six-game homestand Friday as RHP Michael Soroka (3-0, 2.87 ERA) faces Toronto.

Baltimore begins a seven-game road trip Thursday as RHP Shane Baz (0-1, 4.50) starts at Cleveland.

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This story has been corrected to show that Bradish had four strikeouts, not three.

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