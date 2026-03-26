Trevor Rogers throws 7 shutout innings to carry Orioles past Twins 2-1

Trevor Rogers pitched seven shutout innings and Colton Cowser and Blaze Alexander had seventh-inning RBIs to give the Baltimore Orioles a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on opening day Thursday.

Twins Orioles Baseball Minnesota Twins' Austin Martin hits a single against Baltimore Orioles pitcher Trevor Rogers during the third inning of an opening-day baseball game, Thursday, March 26, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Twins Orioles Baseball Baltimore Orioles' Pete Alonso (25) acknowledges the fans during his first at-bat in the first inning of an opening-day baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Thursday, March 26, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Twins Orioles Baseball Fans stand during the singing of the national anthem before an opening-day baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Minnesota Twins, Thursday, March 26, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Twins Orioles Baseball Baltimore Orioles pitcher Trevor Rogers throws during the first inning of an opening-day baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Thursday, March. 26, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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BALTIMORE (AP) — Trevor Rogers pitched seven shutout innings and Colton Cowser and Blaze Alexander had seventh-inning RBIs to give the Baltimore Orioles a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on opening day Thursday.

Following a stellar 2025 season in which he went 9-3 with a 1.81 ERA, Rogers picked up where he left off in front of a sellout crowd at Camden Yards for the earliest opener in franchise history. The lefty allowed three hits, walked four and was especially effective when stuck in a jam.

Rogers (1-0) induced three double plays and limited Minnesota to 1-for-11 batting with runners in scoring position.

Twins righty Joe Ryan was every bit as good. In his second career opening day start, Ryan allowed one hit and two walks over 5 1/3 innings.

Baltimore broke up the scoreless duel in the seventh against the Minnesota bullpen. Kody Funderburk (0-1) gave up a leadoff single to Samuel Basallo and Tyler O’Neill followed with a single off Justin Topa before Cowser delivered a sacrifice fly and Alexander ripped a two-out RBI single up the middle.

The Twins closed to 2-1 in the eighth when Byron Buxton tripled and scored on a fly ball by Luke Keaschall.

Closer Ryan Helsley struck out the side in the ninth, getting pinch hitter Trevor Larnach with a runner on second to end it.

Craig Albernaz got the win in his managerial debut. He was hired from Cleveland in October to help turn around a team that went 75-87 last year.

Pete Alonso went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk in his Orioles debut. The five-time All-Star had 126 RBIs with the New York Mets last year before signing a five-year contract with Baltimore as a free agent.

Up next

After taking Friday off, the Twins and Orioles resume their series on Saturday with right-hander Taj Bradley starting for Minnesota against Baltimore righty Kyle Bradish.

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