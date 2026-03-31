Rangers beat Orioles 8-5 after neither deGrom nor Eflin makes it through the 5th

Danny Jansen had three hits, including a three-run homer in the seventh inning that helped the Texas Rangers to an 8-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

Rangers Orioles Baseball Baltimore Orioles right fielder Tyler O'Neill jumps to catch a fly ball hit by Texas Rangers' Brandon Nimmo for the out during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough Rangers Orioles Baseball Texas Rangers' Ezequiel Duran hits a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough Rangers Orioles Baseball Baltimore Orioles' Pete Alonso hits a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough Rangers Orioles Baseball Texas Rangers' Corey Seager hits an RBI single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough Rangers Orioles Baseball Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough Rangers Orioles Baseball Texas Rangers' Danny Jansen, right, celebrates with third base coach Corey Ragsdale (64) after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough Rangers Orioles Baseball Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson hits a two-run RBI double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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BALTIMORE (AP) — Danny Jansen had three hits, including a three-run homer in the seventh inning that helped the Texas Rangers to an 8-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

Jacob deGrom allowed three runs in 4 2/3 innings in his first start of the season. The Texas right-hander was scratched Saturday because of neck stiffness. He struck out seven without a walk against Baltimore, but he allowed a solo shot to Pete Alonso — his ex-teammate with the Mets — in the fourth and a two-run double to Gunnar Henderson in the fifth.

Baltimore had to go to its bullpen even earlier when Zach Eflin left in the fourth because of elbow discomfort.

Ezequiel Duran and Corey Seager also went deep for the Rangers, who have won four straight after losing their opener. This is their first time starting 4-1 or better since 2012.

Duran opened the scoring in the third with a solo homer off Eflin before Alonso tied it with his first homer since signing with the Orioles this past offseason. Eflin was lifted with two on and two out in the fourth. Reliever Grant Wolfram got out of that jam but then allowed runs in the fifth on Wyatt Langford’s RBI triple and Seager’s run-scoring single.

Henderson tied it at 3-3 and chased deGrom, but the Rangers quickly went back ahead in the sixth when Yennier Cano (0-1) allowed an RBI single to Brandon Nimmo.

Jansen, who had already singled and doubled, made it 7-3 an inning later with a drive off Yaramil Hiraldo. Seager hit a solo homer in the ninth.

Taylor Ward hit a two-run double with two outs in the ninth for the Orioles — his fourth hit of the game.

Cole Winn (1-0) got his first big league victory in relief.

Up next

The Orioles send Trevor Rogers (1-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound for Wednesday’s series finale. Nathan Eovaldi (0-1, 9.64) is expected to start for Texas.

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