Orioles’ RHP Zach Eflin leaves in the 4th inning with right elbow discomfort

Zach Eflin was abruptly pulled from Tuesday night's game between the Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers with right elbow discomfort in the fourth inning.

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Zach Eflin delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP/Stephanie Scarbrough) Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Zach Eflin delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP/Stephanie Scarbrough) BALTIMORE (AP) — Zach Eflin’s first start since July lasted less than four innings.

The Baltimore right-hander was abruptly pulled from Tuesday night’s game against the Texas Rangers in the fourth with right elbow discomfort. The Orioles went on to lose 8-5. Manager Craig Albernaz said afterward Eflin would have imaging Wednesday and would likely end up on the injured list.

“I feel for Zach. Everything he went through last year, works his butt off this offseason, back surgery, he looked great in camp,” Albernaz said. “Did everything that he could do and beyond, and something like that — the whole coaching staff, the whole team, we just feel for him.”

Eflin looked sharp for the most part, striking out seven in 3 2/3 innings and allowing only one run on a solo homer by Ezequiel Duran in the third. With two on and two out in the fourth, there was a meeting on the mound when Duran came to the plate again. Eflin threw one more pitch, a ball, and then there was another meeting — this one including Albernaz.

Eflin was lifted and replaced by reliever Grant Wolfram, who got the third out.

“He felt something, and that’s why we got Wolfie going,” Albernaz said. “And then we saw the next pitch, and I was like, ‘Nah, we’ve got to make a move here.’”

The Orioles re-signed Eflin to a one-year deal for $10 million this past offseason. It includes a $25 million mutual option or a $2 million buyout for 2027, with escalators for both: $1 million if he makes 15 starts this year, $1.5 million for 20 and $2.5 million for 25.

Eflin went 6-5 with a 5.93 ERA during an injury-plagued 2025 for the Orioles, and his season ended early because of back issues.

If Eflin has to miss significant time, Dean Kremer is an option after he was sent down to start the season in the minors.

But it’s a blow to the Orioles if they couldn’t make it one time through the rotation without losing a starter.

“It’s tough. Any time you see any one of your guys feel something barking, you’re hoping for the best,” said slugger Pete Alonso, who hit his first homer as an Oriole on Tuesday. “It straight-up stinks. Zach’s a good dude and a really, really hard worker. He’s a guy that, I hope everything’s OK.”

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