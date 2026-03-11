Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle hit on the right hand by a pitch

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle left Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Pittsburgh Pirates after being hit on the right hand by a pitch.

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle left Wednesday’s Grapefruit League game against the Pittsburgh Pirates after being hit on the right hand by a pitch.

Orioles manager Craig Albernaz told reporters that Mountcastle wanted to stay in the game, but his hand was sore.

“He got hit with a baseball, so it feels like he got hit with a baseball,” Albernaz said. “He’s getting checked out right now, so we’ll have more information.”

Mountcastle appeared in 89 games for Baltimore last season, batting .250 with seven homers, 18 doubles and 35 RBIs. He missed two months during the middle of the season with a hamstring strain. This year, he is competing for a regular role after the Orioles signed Pete Alonso to a $155 million, five-year contract in December.

