Leiter and Burger lead the Rangers to a 5-2 victory over the Orioles

Jack Leiter struck out eight in six strong innings and Jake Burger drove in two runs to lead the Texas Rangers to a 5-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night.

Rangers Orioles Baseball Baltimore Orioles pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, March 30, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough Rangers Orioles Baseball Baltimore Orioles pitching coach Drew French, left, approaches the mound as starting pitcher Chris Bassitt, center, looks down during a mound visit in the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, March 30, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough Rangers Orioles Baseball Baltimore Orioles' Pete Alonso (25) reacts after being called out on strikes during the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, March 30, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough Rangers Orioles Baseball Texas Rangers' Jake Burger, left, celebrates after hitting a double during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, March 30, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough Rangers Orioles Baseball Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger, right, beats Baltimore Orioles' Coby Mayo, left, to first base for the out during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, March 30, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough Rangers Orioles Baseball Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson (2) hits an RBI single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, March 30, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jack Leiter struck out eight in six strong innings and Jake Burger drove in two runs to lead the Texas Rangers to a 5-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night.

Leiter (1-0) had a stretch of five straight strikeouts and appeared to have a sixth for the second out in the fifth, but Colton Cowser won an ABS challenge on a called third strike and turned it into a base hit. Blaze Alexander singled and Gunnar Henderson had a two-out single to cut it to 4-2 before Leiter struck out Pete Alonso to end the inning with runners at the corners.

Leiter allowed five hits and a walk in leading Texas to its third straight win. Jakob Junis and Jalen Beeks each pitched a scoreless inning before Tyler Alexander struck out two in the ninth for his second save.

Brandon Nimmo singled leading off the game against Chris Bassitt (0-1) — making his first start for the Orioles — before scoring on a fielder’s choice by Burger for a 1-0 lead.

Henderson hit his first home run of the season to tie it in the first.

Kyle Higashioka walked following a leadoff double by Evan Carter in the second, and Nimmo singled for a 2-1 lead. Burger had an RBI single and Joc Pederson added a sacrifice fly to make it 4-1.

Burger doubled and scored on a one-out single by Josh Smith in the ninth off Tyler Wells.

The 37-year-old Bassitt needed 60 pitches to get through the first two innings. He was done after 4 1/3 innings and 100 pitches, allowing four runs on six hits and four walks.

Up next

Orioles RHP Zach Eflin will make his first start of the season Tuesday. The Rangers hadn’t announced a scheduled starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.