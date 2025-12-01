Former Orioles manager Brandon Hyde hired as Rays senior adviser of baseball operations

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Former Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was hired Monday by the Tampa Bay Rays as…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Former Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was hired Monday by the Tampa Bay Rays as senior adviser of baseball operations.

The 52-year-old managed the Orioles from December 2018 through May 18, when he was fired with the team 15-28 and last in the AL East.

Voted AL Manager of the Year in 2023 after Baltimore won the AL East for the first time since 2014, Hyde had a 421-492 record with the Orioles. He was 0-1 as the Florida Marlins’ interim manager in June 2011.

