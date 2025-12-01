Live Radio
Home » Baltimore Orioles » Former Orioles manager Brandon…

Former Orioles manager Brandon Hyde hired as Rays senior adviser of baseball operations

The Associated Press

December 1, 2025, 6:02 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Former Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was hired Monday by the Tampa Bay Rays as senior adviser of baseball operations.

The 52-year-old managed the Orioles from December 2018 through May 18, when he was fired with the team 15-28 and last in the AL East.

Voted AL Manager of the Year in 2023 after Baltimore won the AL East for the first time since 2014, Hyde had a 421-492 record with the Orioles. He was 0-1 as the Florida Marlins’ interim manager in June 2011.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up