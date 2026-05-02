Yankees look to keep home win streak alive, host the Orioles

The New York Yankees host the Baltimore Orioles trying to extend a four-game home winning streak.

New York Yankees' Ben Rice follows through on a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Friday, May 1, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(AP/Frank Franklin II) New York Yankees' Ben Rice follows through on a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Friday, May 1, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(AP/Frank Franklin II) Baltimore Orioles (15-17, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (21-11, first in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-3, 4.20 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Yankees: Ryan Weathers (1-2, 3.21 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees -162, Orioles +137; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Baltimore Orioles trying to extend a four-game home winning streak.

New York is 21-11 overall and 9-5 in home games. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.05 ERA, which leads the majors.

Baltimore has a 15-17 record overall and a 6-8 record on the road. The Orioles have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .233.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has five doubles, 12 home runs and 21 RBIs while hitting .263 for the Yankees. Jose Caballero is 12 for 36 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Taylor Ward leads the Orioles with a .294 batting average, and has 13 doubles, a home run, 27 walks and 11 RBIs. Samuel Basallo is 12 for 35 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .261 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .240 batting average, 5.43 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Volpe: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jasson Dominguez: day-to-day (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (leg), Angel Chivilli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Dietrich Enns: 15-Day IL (foot), Jackson Holliday: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (illness), Heston Kjerstad: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Selby: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Westburg: 60-Day IL (ucl), Yaramil Hiraldo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (foot)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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