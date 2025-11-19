Grayson Rodriguez is confident his injury woes are behind him as he moves from Orioles to Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Grayson Rodriguez was four months into a breakthrough season with the Baltimore Orioles in 2024 before…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Grayson Rodriguez was four months into a breakthrough season with the Baltimore Orioles in 2024 before injuries shut him down. They’ve kept the big right-hander off the major league mound ever since.

He’s getting a fresh start next year following his trade to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, and Rodriguez is confident his injury problems aren’t following him to the West Coast.

“Obviously I was shocked,” Rodriguez said Wednesday. “You don’t really ever expect to get traded. Kind of a whirlwind, but it’s actually super exciting.”

The 6-foot-5 Rodriguez, a former first-round pick with a 100-mph fastball, was 13-4 with a 3.86 ERA and 130 strikeouts for a strong Orioles team in July 2024 until discomfort in his back muscles forced him to miss the rest of the season.

Rodriguez then had problems with his elbow, shoulder and the same back muscles this year. He wasn’t able to pitch at all in 2025, eventually undergoing surgery to remove bone spurs.

“That’s something that has kind of lingered with me for three or four years now,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve had them for a while, and it just got to the point where I couldn’t really pitch through it. Pretty sure that’s what was causing some of the lat injuries. Just being able to get those out of there, my arm feels great now throwing. There’s really no question for me to be ready for spring training. Doing my throwing programs right now and getting ready for it.”

Rodriguez had just flown from Texas to Tampa on his way to a week of workouts at the Orioles’ spring training complex in Sarasota, Florida, on Tuesday when he turned on his phone and learned he had been traded to the Angels.

Rodriguez and his wife turned around and went back home to Nacogdoches, but the work doesn’t stop: He’s planning to start long-toss soon, and he will be throwing bullpen sessions in January as he builds up to what’s expected to be a full spring training — in Tempe, Arizona, instead of Sarasota.

“Last year was probably the most frustrated I’ve ever been in the game of baseball,” Rodriguez said. “Having some success (in 2024), starting to figure it out just a little bit, how to attack different hitters, it was really disappointing not being able to go out there. I put in so much time and effort to be out there, get healthy, and ultimately just had to have the surgery.”

Rodriguez has already spoken to Mike Maddux, the Angels’ new pitching coach, who holds a special place in Rodriguez’s baseball upbringing: Maddux is the first pitching coach Rodriguez ever heard of during his childhood because he watched the Texas Rangers on television.

If Rodriguez is as healthy as he hopes, he will fit well in the Angels’ rotation alongside Yusei Kikuchi, José Soriano and likely Reid Detmers.

That’s the gamble taken by Angels general manager Perry Minasian, who realizes the implications in the Orioles’ willingness to part with a formidable right-hander under team control until 2029 in a trade for one year of slugger Taylor Ward.

“Is there risk? Yes, there’s risk,” Minasian said. “It’s eyes wide open on the risk. That being said, it’s four years of control. It’s somebody that, when he pitches, can beat anybody on any given night. The weapons he has and the ability to throw strikes, it’s a combination that some of the best in the game have. We’ve got high expectations. He’s somebody we’re really excited to have.”

The departure of Ward and his projected $14 million salary next season also allows Minasian to pursue free agents with more aggression, the GM said. Along with finding an outfielder to replace Ward, a near-daily presence in left field and in the cleanup spot, the Angels need at least one more starting pitcher.

The Angels hope Mike Trout and Jorge Soler can play sometimes at the corner outfield spots, but both veterans are probably better suited as designated hitters. Jo Adell is the right fielder, so the Angels likely will need an everyday center fielder after Bryce Teodosio didn’t produce much at the plate in his first extended look in the majors.

“It’s not only acquiring somebody we feel like can impact the rotation, but freeing up some money to maybe get into areas where we wouldn’t have been able to before,” Minasian said.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.