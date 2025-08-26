2026 Baltimore Orioles Schedule

March 26 Minnesota
March 28 Minnesota
March 29 Minnesota
March 30 Texas
March 31 Texas
April 1 Texas
April 3 at Pittsburgh
April 4 at Pittsburgh
April 5 at Pittsburgh
April 6 at Chicago White Sox
April 7 at Chicago White Sox
April 8 at Chicago White Sox
April 10 San Francisco
April 11 San Francisco
April 12 San Francisco
April 13 Arizona
April 14 Arizona
April 15 Arizona
April 16 at Cleveland
April 17 at Cleveland
April 18 at Cleveland
April 19 at Cleveland
April 20 at Kansas City
April 21 at Kansas City
April 22 at Kansas City
April 24 Boston
April 25 Boston
April 26 Boston
April 28 Houston
April 29 Houston
April 30 Houston
May 1 at N.Y. Yankees
May 2 at N.Y. Yankees
May 3 at N.Y. Yankees
May 4 at N.Y. Yankees
May 5 at Miami
May 6 at Miami
May 7 at Miami
May 8 Athletics
May 9 Athletics
May 10 Athletics
May 11 N.Y. Yankees
May 12 N.Y. Yankees
May 13 N.Y. Yankees
May 15 at Washington
May 16 at Washington
May 17 at Washington
May 18 at Tampa Bay
May 19 at Tampa Bay
May 20 at Tampa Bay
May 22 Detroit
May 23 Detroit
May 24 Detroit
May 25 Tampa Bay
May 26 Tampa Bay
May 27 Tampa Bay
May 28 Toronto
May 29 Toronto
May 30 Toronto
May 31 Toronto
June 2 at Boston
June 3 at Boston
June 4 at Boston
June 5 at Toronto
June 6 at Toronto
June 7 at Toronto
June 8 Seattle
June 9 Seattle
June 10 Seattle
June 11 Seattle
June 12 San Diego
June 13 San Diego
June 14 San Diego
June 16 at Seattle
June 17 at Seattle
June 18 at Seattle
June 19 at L.A. Dodgers
June 20 at L.A. Dodgers
June 21 at L.A. Dodgers
June 22 at L.A. Angels
June 23 at L.A. Angels
June 24 at L.A. Angels
June 26 Washington
June 27 Washington
June 28 Washington
June 29 Chicago White Sox
June 30 Chicago White Sox
July 1 Chicago White Sox
July 3 at Cincinnati
July 4 at Cincinnati
July 5 at Cincinnati
July 7 Chicago Cubs
July 8 Chicago Cubs
July 9 Chicago Cubs
July 10 Kansas City
July 11 Kansas City
July 12 Kansas City
July 17 at Houston
July 18 at Houston
July 19 at Houston
July 20 at Boston
July 21 at Boston
July 22 at Boston
July 24 Atlanta
July 25 Atlanta
July 26 Atlanta
July 27 at Detroit
July 28 at Detroit
July 29 at Detroit
July 31 Philadelphia
Aug. 1 Philadelphia
Aug. 2 Philadelphia
Aug. 4 L.A. Angels
Aug. 5 L.A. Angels
Aug. 6 L.A. Angels
Aug. 7 at Texas
Aug. 8 at Texas
Aug. 9 at Texas
Aug. 10 at Minnesota
Aug. 11 at Minnesota
Aug. 12 at Minnesota
Aug. 14 at Tampa Bay
Aug. 15 at Tampa Bay
Aug. 16 at Tampa Bay
Aug. 17 at Tampa Bay
Aug. 18 N.Y. Yankees
Aug. 19 N.Y. Yankees
Aug. 20 N.Y. Yankees
Aug. 21 Tampa Bay
Aug. 22 Tampa Bay
Aug. 23 Tampa Bay
Aug. 25 at St. Louis
Aug. 26 at St. Louis
Aug. 27 at St. Louis
Aug. 28 at Athletics
Aug. 29 at Athletics
Aug. 30 at Athletics
Aug. 31 at Colorado
Sept. 1 at Colorado
Sept. 2 at Colorado
Sept. 3 Boston
Sept. 4 Boston
Sept. 5 Boston
Sept. 6 Boston
Sept. 7 Cleveland
Sept. 8 Cleveland
Sept. 9 Cleveland
Sept. 11 at Toronto
Sept. 12 at Toronto
Sept. 13 at Toronto
Sept. 14 at N.Y. Mets
Sept. 15 at N.Y. Mets
Sept. 16 at N.Y. Mets
Sept. 18 Milwaukee
Sept. 19 Milwaukee
Sept. 20 Milwaukee
Sept. 21 Toronto
Sept. 22 Toronto
Sept. 23 Toronto
Sept. 25 at N.Y. Yankees
Sept. 26 at N.Y. Yankees
Sept. 27 at N.Y. Yankees
