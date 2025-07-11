Dean Kremer pitches 7 shutout innings to lead Orioles past Marlins 5-2

Dean Kremer pitched seven innings of three-hit ball, Ryan O’Hearn and Ramón Laureano each had two RBIs and the surging Baltimore Orioles beat the Miami Marlins 5-2 on Friday night.

Jordan Westburg had three hits and scored three runs for the Orioles, who have won six of seven to improve to 43-50 — the closest they’ve been to .500 since May 5.

Kremer (8-7) struck out seven, walked one and kept Miami scoreless while allowing only one runner past first base. He finished his 99-pitch effort with two straight strikeouts.

Otto Lopez’s two-run homer in the ninth enabled the Marlins to avoid their second consecutive shutout.

Back in Baltimore for the first time since being traded with Connor Norby to Miami last July 30, NL All-Star Kyle Stowers went 1 for 3 with a walk. Stowers received a smattering of applause from those in the crowd of 22,213 who recalled the 2019 second-round pick playing parts of three seasons with the Orioles.

Norby went 1 for 3.

Baltimore wasted no time grabbing the lead against Miami starter Edward Cabrera (3-4). Westburg singled in a run and scored on a double by O’Hearn in the first inning. In the third, the Orioles bunched together four straight hits, including an RBI single by O’Hearn and a run-scoring double by Laureano.

Cabrera left with right elbow discomfort after allowing four runs in four innings.

“We had a conversation with the coaches and manager, and they decided to just take me out of the game,” Cabrera said through an interpreter. “It’s just a little fatigue but nothing major, thank goodness.”

Laureano singled in a run in the seventh to make it 5-0.

Key moment

Jackson Holliday ripped Cabrera’s first pitch into center field for a double, setting the tone for a game in which Baltimore scored twice before making two outs.

Key stat

The Orioles improved to 8-24 in games in which they do not homer.

Up next

Facing the Marlins for the first time since they traded him for Stowers and Norby, Trevor Rogers (2-0, 1.57 ERA) gets his fifth start of the season on Saturday. Janson Junk (3-1, 3.12) starts for Miami.

