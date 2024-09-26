Yankees wrap up AL East with 10-1 win over Orioles, with Judge hitting 58th homer

Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 58th home run, going deep for the fifth straight game to help the New York Yankees wrap up their second AL East title in three years with a 10-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night.

Orioles Yankees Baseball Baltimore Orioles pitcher Cionel Pérez reacts after loading the bases during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) AP Photo/Noah K. Murray Orioles Yankees Baseball Baltimore Orioles' Corbin Burnes pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against New York Yankees, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) AP Photo/Noah K. Murray Orioles Yankees Baseball New York Yankees' Austin Wells, right, tosses his bat after a walk during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) AP Photo/Noah K. Murray Orioles Yankees Baseball New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, center, celebrates with Giancarlo Stanton, left, after hitting a home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) AP Photo/Noah K. Murray Orioles Yankees Baseball New York Yankees' Juan Soto, right, follows through on single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) AP Photo/Noah K. Murray ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 58th home run, going deep for the fifth straight game to help the New York Yankees wrap up their second AL East title in three years with a 10-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night.

Giancarlo Stanton had four RBIs that included his 27th homer, Alex Verdugo also homered and Gerrit Cole outpitched Corbin Burnes in a possible postseason preview. Judge and Stanton homered in the same game for the 14th time this year, tying Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris in 1961 for the most in Yankees history.

New York assured itself a first-round bye and home-field advantage in a best-of-five AL Division Series starting Oct. 5.

“Coming up short last year, it stings,” Judge said. “It hurts just like any other year that you don’t win a World Series, but that one hurt a little bit more. So we wanted to make a statement, come back here and put ourselves in a good position going into the postseason.”

Baltimore, which clinched a postseason berth by winning Tuesday night’s opener of the three-game series, will be in a best-of-three Wild Card Series starting Tuesday.

“They played better than us in the second half and we’re excited to be in the playoffs,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “We still have some work to do but give them credit for playing well.”

Stanton homered in the second to put the Yankees ahead and hit a three-run double in a six-run sixth.

Judge hit a two-run homer in the seventh against Bryan Baker and has 144 RBIs, the most in the major leagues since Ryan Howard’s 146 in 2008. Judge matched his career best by homering in five consecutive games.

Making his last start before the playoffs, Cole (8-5) allowed two hits in 6 2/3 innings, struck out five and walked one, lowering his ERA to 3.41. He struck out Anthony Santander with a 98.1 mph fastball that ended the eighth after plate umpire David Rackley called a ball on the previous pitch, a knuckle-curve that appeared to be just above the strike zone. Cole glared as the umpire as the pitcher walked back to the dugout.

Cole was given a standing ovation when he walked to the dugout with two outs in the seventh and tipped his cap to the crowd of 42,022.

Burnes (15-9) allowed two hits in five innings, one walk and nine strikeouts — including eight on cutters. Burnes came out after 69 pitches and is likely to start the Orioles’ postseason opener on Tuesday. He had a 1.20 ERA in five September starts.

Baltimore won the season series 8-5.

“We’re going to face them again. The only way I think we’re going to move on is (we) have to go through them,” Burnes said. “We played great against these guys in the regular season so there’s no reason why we can’t do it in the postseason.”

Stanton lofted a slider at the bottom of the strike zone into the left-field seats after missing badly at a slider on the prior pitch.

Austin Wells, in a 4-for-42 slide, forced in a run when he walked with the bases loaded against Cionel Pérez. Stanton drove the next pitch on one hop to the wall in right-center for a 5-1 lead. Stanton has 72 RBIs after hitting 6 for 18 with two doubles, two homers and eight RBIs in his last five games.

Anthony Rizzo added a two-run single against Baker.

Emmanuel Rivera hit a ninth-inning sacrifice fly for the Orioles.

UP NEXT

Orioles: LHP Cade Povich (2-9, 5.59) starts a series opener at Minnesota on Friday, when LHP Pablo López (15-9, 4.11) will be on the mound for the Twins.

Yankees: LHP Carlos Rodón (16-9, 3.98), 7-2 with a 2.87 ERA since the All-Star break. starts Friday’s series opener against Pirates RHP Jared Jones (6-8, 4.14).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.