Henderson leads Orioles against the Rangers after 4-hit performance

The Baltimore Orioles play the Texas Rangers after Gunnar Henderson had four hits against the Rangers on Friday.

Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson (2) rounds first base during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Friday, July 19, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(AP/LM Otero) Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson (2) rounds first base during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Friday, July 19, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(AP/LM Otero) Baltimore Orioles (59-38, first in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (46-51, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (11-4, 3.88 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Rangers: Max Scherzer (1-2, 2.96 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -116, Rangers -103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Texas Rangers after Gunnar Henderson’s four-hit game on Friday.

Texas has a 46-51 record overall and a 24-22 record in home games. Rangers hitters have a collective .310 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Baltimore has a 29-16 record in road games and a 59-38 record overall. The Orioles have a 48-6 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Orioles hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 13 home runs, 38 walks and 51 RBI while hitting .242 for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 11-for-36 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Henderson has a .293 batting average to lead the Orioles, and has 18 doubles, five triples and 28 home runs. Anthony Santander is 12-for-39 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3, .244 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Orioles: 4-6, .241 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cole Winn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Heston Kjerstad: 7-Day IL (head), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (ucl sprain), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.