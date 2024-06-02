Rays take road slide into matchup with the Orioles

The Tampa Bay Rays will attempt to stop their three-game road skid in a matchup against the Baltimore Orioles.

Tampa Bay Rays (28-31, fourth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (37-19, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Zack Littell (2-3, 3.47 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Orioles: Cole Irvin (5-2, 2.84 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -139, Rays +118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Baltimore has a 21-11 record at home and a 37-19 record overall. Orioles hitters are batting a collective .246, the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play.

Tampa Bay has an 11-13 record on the road and a 28-31 record overall. The Rays have an 11-4 record in games decided by one run.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson has 18 home runs, 29 walks and 41 RBI while hitting .258 for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 17-for-37 with five doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Amed Rosario has eight doubles, three triples, two home runs and 20 RBI for the Rays. Jose Siri is 7-for-31 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 8-2, .269 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Rays: 3-7, .196 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (tricep), John Means: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (side), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (back), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Poche: 15-Day IL (back), Taylor Walls: 60-Day IL (hip), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

