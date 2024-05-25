Memorial Day: What's open, what's closed? | Weather outlook | DC road closures | Traffic outlook | Events in DC area
Live Radio
Home » Baltimore Orioles » Orioles acquire reliever Thyago…

Orioles acquire reliever Thyago Vieira in a trade with the Brewers

The Associated Press

May 25, 2024, 3:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles acquired reliever Thyago Vieira in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

Baltimore got Vieira and minor league pitcher Aneuris Rodriguez from Milwaukee for minor league right-hander Garrett Stallings.

Vieira, 31, had no record and a 5.64 ERA in 16 appearances with Milwaukee this season before he was designated for assignment on Monday. The right-hander is 2-2 with two saves and a 6.18 ERA in 41 career big league appearances, also playing for Seattle and the Chicago White Sox.

Stallings, 26, was a fifth-round pick by the Los Angeles Angels in the 2019 amateur draft. He went 0-1 with a 5.67 ERA in 11 games, four starts, for Triple-A Norfolk this season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up