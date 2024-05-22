Nolan Gorman homers to help Cardinals beat Orioles 3-1 in game suspended overnight by rain

The St. Louis Cardinals and Baltimore Orioles will have to wait a day to finish Tuesday night's game, which was suspended in the middle of the sixth inning tied at 1 after a 91-minute rain delay.

St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras sits in the dugout as a member of the Busch Stadium grounds crew rushes to unfurl the tarp at the start of a rain delay during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Cardinals and the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(AP/Jeff Roberson) St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras sits in the dugout as a member of the Busch Stadium grounds crew rushes to unfurl the tarp at the start of a rain delay during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Cardinals and the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(AP/Jeff Roberson) ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Gorman homered and drove in all three St. Louis runs, and Lance Lynn pitched six solid innings to help the Cardinals beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-1 Wednesday afternoon.

The game was suspended because of rain after a 91-minute delay Tuesday night with the teams tied 1-1 in the middle of the sixth inning.

Lynn (2-2) allowed one unearned run on two hits and struck out five while pitching six innings for the first time since tossing seven innings on April 16 at Oakland.

“It’s different,” Lynn said about earning the win on a day after he pitched. “Last night, I threw the ball well. I was in a good spot to keep going, but rain said otherwise.”

Andrew Kittredge and JoJo Romero combined to pitch two innings of scoreless relief. Ryan Helsley pitched the ninth to earn his 15th save to tie Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase for the major league lead.

Jacob Webb (0-3) walked Alec Burleson in the bottom of the sixth, and Gorman blasted his eighth home run of the season off left-handed reliever Keegan Akin to put St. Louis ahead 3-1.

“Big left on left homer there,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “He took a really nice swing to get us up and then our pen did a phenomenal job of finishing that game. JoJo did his job, Kittredge and Helsley closing the door there. It was a really good start yesterday to give us a shot to be in position to win today.”

Kyle Bradish allowed one run on four hits in five innings. He struck out six.

“We had three hits,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “It’s hard to win when you only have three hits.”

The Orioles capitalized on an error in the top of the fifth inning to tie the game at 1. Kyle Stowers reached base on a ball that bounced off Gorman’s glove for an error and scored on Jorge Mateo’s double to left field.

Masyn Winn extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a double down the right field line in the bottom of the fourth.

Gorman hit an RBI double to center field that bounced off Mateo’s glove on the warning track to give St. Louis a 1-0 lead in the second.

Cardinals: RHP Keynan Middleton (right forearm flexor strain) is scheduled to pitch in consecutive games for Double-A Springfield on Wednesday or Thursday. The Cardinals could activate him from the injured list prior to Friday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs.

Cardinals RHP Kyle Gibson (3-2, 4.09 ERA) will face former teammate LHP John Means (2-0, 3.06 ERA) in his first start against the Orioles since departing as a free agent after the 2023 season Wednesday.

