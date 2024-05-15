Adley Rutschman’s 2-run homer in bottom of the 9th helps Orioles avoid sweep in 3-2 win over Toronto

Adley Rutschman's two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning gave Baltimore a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, enabling the Orioles — yet again — to avoid a sweep.

Blue Jays Orioles Baseball Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Blue Jays Orioles Baseball Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander, top right, gestures at first base next to Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) after hitting a single in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Baltimore. Orioles first base coach Anthony Sanders (9) is at front right. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Blue Jays Orioles Baseball Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman, right, watches his walk-off two-run home run in front of Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen, left, during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Baltimore. The home run was reviewed and upheld. The Orioles won 3-2. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Blue Jays Orioles Baseball Baltimore Orioles right fielder Ryan O'Hearn slides to make a catch for the out on a line drive by Toronto Blue Jays' Ernie Clement during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 3-2. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass APTOPIX Blue Jays Orioles Baseball Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle (6) reaches for the throw as Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette (11) is safe at first with a single during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Blue Jays Orioles Baseball Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman (35) celebrates his walk-off two-run home run as he heads home to score during the ninth inning of a baseball game as Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Jordan Romano (68) walks away, Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Baltimore. The home run was reviewed and upheld. The Orioles won 3-2. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share This:

BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman’s two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning gave Baltimore a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, enabling the Orioles — yet again — to avoid a sweep.

Baltimore split the two-game set with the Blue Jays — the middle game Tuesday was rained out — and has now gone 105 straight regular-season series of at least two decisions without being swept. That’s tied for the third-longest run in major league history.

The Orioles were swept in last year’s AL Division Series against Texas, but the most recent time it happened in the regular season was from May 13-15, 2022, at Detroit. The streak almost ended exactly two years later, but after defensive replacement Isiah Kiner-Falefa misplayed Jordan Westburg’s grounder for an infield single to start the Baltimore ninth, Rutschman connected off Jordan Romano.

Rutschman’s drive was reviewed — the ball appeared to deflect off a fan who was reaching out above the big wall in right field — but the homer was upheld. Romano (1-1) blew a save for the first time in seven chances this year.

Danny Coulombe (1-0) pitched the top of the ninth.

Westburg led off the first with a homer, but the Orioles didn’t score again until Rutschman went deep for the ninth time this season.

Bo Bichette hit a two-run double in the third inning, and the Toronto bullpen worked through big jams in the seventh and eighth.

Toronto starter Yusei Kikuchi struck out nine in 4 1/3 innings. Zach Pop, Génesis Cabrera, Yimi García and Tim Mayza held the lead until the ninth.

García entered in a second-and-third, nobody out situation in the seventh. He struck out Westburg, intentionally walked Rutschman and retired Ryan Mountcastle and Gunnar Henderson on a popup and a grounder.

García, who lowered his ERA on the season to 0.53, allowed a leadoff double to Anthony Santander in the eighth. After a sacrifice bunt moved him to third, Colton Cowser was intentionally walked and James McCann tried to squeeze home the tying run.

It took McCann three bunt attempts to get the ball in play, and it went to first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who threw home to retire Santander on a close play that was upheld after a review. Mayza then came on and struck out pinch-hitter Ramón Urías.

The Orioles moved Westburg into the leadoff spot and dropped Henderson to fourth in the order, and Westburg gave Baltimore a 1-0 lead with an opposite-field shot.

With men on first and third and two out in the third, Bichette — who went 5 for 7 with two walks in this series — hit a drive to deep right that Santander got a glove on but couldn’t catch. Both runners scored.

The Orioles’ streak of avoiding sweeps is tied for third in major league history, according to information from the Elias Sports Bureau via the team. The 1942-44 St. Louis Cardinals (124 series), the 1906-09 Chicago Cubs (115) and the 1903-05 New York Giants (105) also had runs this long.

The Orioles also extended their streak to 17 consecutive non-losing series against AL East opponents, and they remained one of three teams without a three-game losing streak this season. The Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies have not had a three-game skid yet in 2024 either, with Chicago entering Wednesday night’s game at Atlanta on a two-game slide.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: Springer and OF Kevin Kiermaier (illness) and C Danny Jansen (back spasms) returned to the lineup after missing Monday’s game. Justin Turner, who also missed that game because of an illness, pinch-hit in the sixth and stayed in as the DH.

UP NEXT

The Orioles and Blue Jays both have Thursday off. Baltimore hosts Seattle on Friday night, and Toronto hosts Tampa Bay.

