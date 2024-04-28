Dodgers win their sixth straight, beat Blue Jays 4-2

TORONTO (AP) — Tyler Glasnow pitched six solid innings for his first victory in 10 career starts against Toronto, Mookie…

TORONTO (AP) — Tyler Glasnow pitched six solid innings for his first victory in 10 career starts against Toronto, Mookie Betts had three hits and an RBI, and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to a season-bet six games with a 4-2 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Chris Taylor each drove in a run as the Dodgers won their second straight series after losing their previous three.

Betts tripled and scored in the first inning, singled home a run in the fourth and singled in the ninth.

Glasnow (5-1) allowed one run and two hits. the 30-year-old right-hander walked three and struck out nine.

Toronto has lost a season-high five straight.

ORIOLES 7, ATHLETICS 0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cole Irvin scattered four hits over seven innings, Adley Rutschman and Ryan Mountcastle homered on successive pitches and Baltimore blanked Oakland.

Gunnar Henderson also went deep for the AL East-leading Orioles, who emphatically bounced back from a 10-inning loss in the series opener Friday night.

Baltimore has now gone 100 straight regular-season series of at least two games without being swept. That’s the fourth-longest streak in major league history, and 24 short of matching the record held by the 1942-44 St. Louis Cardinals.

Irvin (2-1) retired the first nine batters he faced, did not allow a runner past first base and yielded only four singles — none in the same inning. The lefty struck out five and walked none in his longest outing since 2022, when he pitched for the A’s.

NATIONALS 11, MARLINS 4

MIAMI (AP) — Jesse Winker hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, one of three Washington home runs, as they beat Miami.

Keibert Ruiz and Nick Senzel also homered for the Nationals, who won their second straight game after getting swept in a three-game series against the Dodgers.

Mitchell Parker tossed four solid innings and gave up one run on six hits and struck out two with two walks. Jacob Barnes (1-0) and former Marlins Dylan Floro and Matt Barnes combined for four scoreless innings of relief before the Marlins came to life against Tanner Rainey in the ninth.

Rainey surrendered a one-out triple to Vidal Bruján, who scored on Christian Bethancourt’s single. Pinch hitter Otto Lopez hit a solo shot to make it 11-4 before Rainey retired Bryan De La Cruz and Nick Gordon to end the game.

Eddie Rosario broke a 1-1 tie in the fifth when he was called safe at home after Jacob Young hit a grounder to first baseman Emmanuel Rivera, who threw home to try and get Rosario out at the plate.

REDS 8, RANGERS 4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Hard-throwing Reds right-hander Hunter Greene held Texas to one hit over seven scoreless innings and Jonathan India homered while driving in four runs on a four-hit day as Cincinnati beat the reigning World Series champions.

Greene (1-2) struck out six and walked one while throwing 63 of his 98 pitches for strikes.

Brent Suter relieved him with a perfect eighth before allowing six hits in the ninth, including back-to-back homers by rookie Davis Wendzel and Corey Seager. Alexis Díaz came on to get the last two outs for his sixth save in seven chances.

India already had a pair of RBI singles before his two-run homer, his first long ball of the season going the opposite way to right in the seventh. That doubled his season RBI total from four to eight, put the Reds up 5-0 and chased Texas starter Michael Lorenzen (2-1).

Will Benson also had a two-run homer for the Reds, who have won six of their last nine games.

RED SOX 17, CUBS 0

BOSTON (AP) — Ceddanne Rafaela homered and drove in seven runs, and Tyler O’Neill also went deep as Boston routed Chicago.

The Red Sox established single-game season bests at home with runs and 21 hits. Boston, which lost eight of its first 11 games at Fenway Park this season, snapped a two-game skid and won for the fifth time in eight games overall.

The 23-year-old Rafaela, playing shortstop and batting ninth, went 4 for 4. Masataka Yoshida made his first start since April 20 and went 4 for 5. Bobby Dalbec, who entered the game batting .093, had two hits, three RBIs — including a run-scoring hit in a six-run fifth inning — and scored twice.

Six Red Sox players finished with at least two hits.

O’Neill jumped on a 3-0 pitch and sent it over the Green Monster for his ninth homer and a 2-0 lead in the first inning. A sacrifice fly by Rafaela made it 3-0 in the fourth. The Red Sox broke loose for six runs in the fifth.

CARDINALS 7, METS 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Sonny Gray extended his terrific start with St. Louis, Paul Goldschmidt hit an early two-run double and the Cardinals beat New York for their first three-game win streak this season.

With the bases loaded in the ninth inning, Ryan Helsley retired Francisco Lindor on a popup for the final out. Lindor struck out his previous four times up.

Nolan Arenado and rookie Masyn Winn each had an RBI single during a four-run first against struggling Mets newcomer Adrian Houser. Nolan Gorman added an RBI double in the third.

Pete Alonso hit his 200th home run for the Mets, becoming the fourth-fastest player in major league history to reach the milestone behind Ryan Howard, Aaron Judge and Ralph Kiner, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Gray (3-1) gave up one earned run and four hits over six innings. He struck out nine and has a 1.16 ERA in four starts for the Cardinals after beginning the season on the injured list with a right hamstring strain.

TIGERS 6, ROYALS 5

DETROIT (AP) — Matt Vierling hit a three-run homer to highlight Detroit’s five-run seventh inning as they beat Kansas City, ending their four-game winning streak.

Trailing 3-1, Detroit rallied against Chris Stratton (2-2) in the seventh. After Jake Rogers walked, Riley Greene and Mark Canha singled, driving in Rogers.

Wenceel Perez flew out to the wall in right, allowing Greene to take third, and Kerry Carpenter tied the game with a base hit. After Spencer Torkelson popped out, Vierling lined Stratton’s 1-2 sinker over the left-field fence to put the Tigers up 6-3.

The Royals scored twice in the ninth off Tigers closer Jason Foley, but Vinnie Pasquatino flew out to deep center to end the game.

The Tigers won despite four infield errors, two by Javier Báez.

ASTROS 12, ROCKIES 4

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit two home runs, Kyle Tucker added a solo shot and Houston beat Colorado in the MLB World Tour: Mexico City Series to snap a five-game losing streak.

Alvarez hit a two-run homer to center field and Tucker followed with a shot to left field and the Astros took a 4-2 lead in the third. Alvarez hit his seventh home run of the season in the top of the ninth inning.

Alvarez went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs scored and Yainer Diaz had three hits and scored three runs.

Ronel Blanco (3-0) allowed two hits and five runs in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out eight and walked two.

The Rockies’ Cal Quantrill (0-3) allowed six hits and six earned runs in five innings.

WHITE SOX 8, RAYS 7, 10 INNINGS

CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Benintendi hit a two-run home run in the 10th inning for his second homer of the game and the season, giving the Chicago White Sox an 8-7 victory over Tampa Bay.

Benintendi had three hits and six RBIs to help Chicago won its second straight and for just the fifth time this season. Chicago’s 5-22 start is its worst ever in 27 games. Baltimore started 3-24 in 1988.

Benintendi won it by smacking the first pitch he saw from Phil Maton (0-2) deep over the right-center wall.

Automatic runner Curtis Mead scored from third on Deivi Garcia’s (1-2) wild pitch in the dirt in the top of the 10th to put Tampa Bay ahead 7-6.

Ben Sheets and Andrew Vaughn also drove in runs for Chicago.

YANKEES 15, BREWERS 3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Carlos Rodón pitched two-hit, one-run ball through six innings and the New York Yankees hit four home runs in a 15-3 rout of Milwaukee.

Alex Verdugo had a three-run homer in the first inning. Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo added two-run shots in the sixth that put New York up 11-1. It was Judge’s fifth homer of the season and Rizzo’s fourth.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a three-run homer, his sixth, in the ninth off infielder Owen Weaver, who pitched the final two innings.

Rodón (2-1) allowed a solo homer in the first to Rhys Hoskins and a leadoff double in the sixth inning to Joey Ortiz. The 31-year-old lefty struck out eight and walked one. Luke Weaver tossed two scoreless innings. Milwaukee got two runs in the ninth off catcher Jose Trevino, who threw 11 of his 18 pitches for strikes.

New York posted season highs of 15 runs and 19 hits in snapping a two-game skid.

GUARDIANS 4, BRAVES 2, 11 INNINGS

ATLANTA (AP) — Josh Naylor and Ramon Laureano had RBIs in the 11th inning and Cleveland beat Atlanta in a game featuring the teams with the two best records in the majors.

Scott Barlow (1-2) escaped a bases loaded, one-out jam in the 10th inning, retiring Chadwick Tromp and Jarred Kelenic, to earn the win. Nick Sandlin pitched a perfect 11th to record his first save of the season.

Naylor was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Steven Kwan was 3-for-5.

Tanner Bibee threw seven shutout innings for Cleveland, allowing just two hits to go along with nine strikeouts and no walks in his first career start against Atlanta. Bibee has thrown five or more innings with three or less runs allowed in 27 of his first 31 career starts, joining Matt Harvey as the only pitchers in MLB history to accomplish the feat.

PHILLIES 5, PADRES 1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ranger Suárez’s scoreless streak ended at 32 innings but he was otherwise brilliant through eight innings and Alec Bohm homered and drove in four runs for Philadelphia, who beat San Diego to win the weekend series.

Suárez’s scoreless streak, the longest in the majors this season and of his career, ended when he allowed Eguy Rosario’s two-out home run in the eighth inning. Suárez (5-0) allowed just three hits and struck out eight with no walks to win his fifth straight start.

Suárez threw 96 pitches. Jeff Hoffman struck out the side in the ninth.

The Padres have been punchless in the first two games of this series after blowing a 9-4 lead at Colorado on Thursday and losing 10-9. They’ve lost three straight for the second time in a span of 10 games.

PIRATES 4, GIANTS 3, 10 INNINGS

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bryan Reynolds and Ke’Bryan Hayes hit back-to-back homers in the 10th inning to help Pittsburgh outlast San Francisco.

Reynolds led off with a two-run homer for a 3-1 lead, and Hayes followed with another shot to left off reliever Taylor Rogers (0-1). Jorge Soler answered with a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning, but David Bednar wrapped it up for his fifth save.

Hunter Stratton (1-0) got the final two outs in the ninth for his first major league victory.

Giants starter Jordan Hicks struck out nine and allowed a run in six-plus innings, and Pirates starter Martín Pérez also gave up a run in six innings.

MARINERS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 1

SEATTLE (AP) — George Kirby struck out a career-high 12 batters in seven scoreless innings, Ty France hit a two-run homer and Seattle beat Arizona.

Kirby (3-2) gave up two hits, recorded eight of his first nine outs via strikeout and retired his final 14 batters. He ran into his only bit of trouble in the third, giving up a one-out double to Blaze Alexander and a walk to Jake McCarthy before he struck out Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Ketel Marte.

The AL West-leading Mariners have won three straight and nine of 11.

TWINS 16, ANGELS 5

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Carlos Santana hit a home run in his third consecutive game and drove in four runs as Minnesota scored 10 times over the first four innings to extend their winning streak to six with a victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Max Kepler and Ryan Jeffers also hit home runs and Edouard Julien had three hits and three RBIs as the Twins improved to 7-1 following a five-game losing streak that included a three-game sweep by the Baltimore Orioles.

Twins starter Chris Paddack (2-1) wobbled a bit by giving up four runs on eight hits and a walk but went five innings.

