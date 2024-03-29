Top Orioles prospect Jackson Holliday homers, has 3 hits, 4 RBIs in Triple-A opener

Jackson Holliday homered leading off the first inning and had three hits and four RBIs, starting the Triple-A season by helping Baltimore's Norfolk Tides beat Tampa Bay's Durham Bulls 12-8 on Friday night in the International League.

Holliday, baseball’s top prospect, homered off Mason Mongtomery — his first home run off a left-hander in 541 professional at-bats. Holliday added a sacrifice fly in a seven-run second. He hit a two-run single in the fourth and later doubled on a 3-for-5 night.

A son of seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday, Jackson was the top pick in the 2022 amateur draft. The 20-year-old second baseman hit .323 with 12 homers, 75 RBIs and 24 stolen bases at four minor league levels last year, earning promotion to Triple-A by early September.

He hit .311 (14 for 45) for the Orioles in spring training with two homers and six RBIs.

