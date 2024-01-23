Live Radio
Orioles name their press box after Jim Henneman, a longtime writer and official scorer

The Associated Press

January 23, 2024, 3:04 PM

FILE - Oriole Park at Camden Yards is seen in an aerial photo June 27, 2020, in Baltimore. A long-term agreement between the Baltimore Orioles and the Maryland Stadium Authority for a new lease at Camden Yards is moving forward for a vote by state officials next week, Gov. Wes Moore announced. The agreement is slated to go before the Maryland Stadium Authority on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)(AP/Julio Cortez)
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Orioles are naming their Camden Yards press box after Jim Henneman, a longtime Baltimore baseball writer and official scorer.

Baltimore made the announcement Tuesday and said a ceremony will be held at a date to be announced.

The 88-year-old Henneman began his career at the Baltimore News-Post in 1958, was public relations director of the NBA’s Baltimore Bullets from 1968-73, then became the Orioles beat writer for the Baltimore News-American, formed by a merger of the News-Post and Sunday American.

He covered the Orioles from 1980-95 for The Evening Sun and The Baltimore Sun, serving as president of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America in 1984.

Henneman was the Orioles’ primary official scorer from 1997-2019. He currently writes for pressboxonline.com.

