OF Adam Jones to retire with Baltimore Orioles next month

SARASOTA, FL - FEBRUARY 26: Adam Jones #10 of the Baltimore Orioles hits a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning of a spring training game at Ed Smith Stadium on February 26, 2017 in Sarasota, Florida. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Joe Robbins)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Five-time All-Star Adam Jones is going to retire with the Baltimore Orioles next month.

The 38-year-old Jones hasn’t appeared in a big league game since 2019. The Orioles announced plans to honor Jones on Sept. 15 in a social media post Friday.

Jones spent 11 of his 14 MLB seasons with the Orioles. He collected 1,781 hits, 263 homers, 866 RBIs and 875 runs in 1,613 games with the franchise. For his major league career, Jones finished with 1,939 hits, 282 homers and 945 RBIs.

Jones also spent two seasons with the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan. He became known as “Mr. Thanksgiving” in 2021 for hitting a winning homer in the ninth inning of Game 5 of the 2021 Japan Series on the American holiday.

