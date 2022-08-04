Orioles offer 1992 ticket prices to honor Camden Yards’ 30th anniversary

As part of the Orioles 30th anniversary celebration of Oriole Park at Camden Yards, the team is offering throwback 1992 pricing.

The Baltimore Orioles are in wild card contention and enjoying a breakthrough season in 2022, but their fans on Saturday will be able to party like it is 1992.

As part of the Orioles 30th anniversary celebration of Oriole Park at Camden Yards, the team is offering throwback 1992 pricing on tickets for the Aug. 6 game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Just like when the stadium first opened on April 6, 1992, tickets are available at $4 for bleachers, $8 for reserve seats, and $12, $13 and $18 for box seats. The first 15,000 fans over age 15 will get a special anniversary T-shirt.

Before the 5:05 p.m. game, Hall of Famer Eddie Murray will lead a group of former players who will be honored, including Robert Andino, Chris Davis, Jay Gibbons, Chris Hoiles, Rodrigo Lopez, Jeff Reboulet, and the starter of the first-ever game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Rick Sutcliffe.

On the concourse behind home plate, a 30th anniversary exhibit will be updated to feature highlights from the returning players and in-game entertainment will include some of the top musical hits of the last 30 years, plus vignettes of fan-favorite moments at Oriole Park since 1992.

The jerseys of the returning players will be autographed and auctioned off to benefit the Orioles Charitable Foundation.

After the game, there will be a concert with performances by Dru Hill, Sisqó and Smash Mouth.