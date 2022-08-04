WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian cities shelled | Ship Ukraine says is carrying stolen grain leaves Lebanon | Ukraine refugees slow to join EU workforce | US: Russia to fabricate evidence in prison deaths
Orioles offer 1992 ticket prices to honor Camden Yards’ 30th anniversary

Dave Johnson | djohnson@wtop.com

August 4, 2022, 11:17 AM

The Baltimore Orioles are in wild card contention and enjoying a breakthrough season in 2022, but their fans on Saturday will be able to party like it is 1992.

As part of the Orioles 30th anniversary celebration of Oriole Park at Camden Yards, the team is offering throwback 1992 pricing on tickets for the Aug. 6 game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Just like when the stadium first opened on April 6, 1992, tickets are available at $4 for bleachers, $8 for reserve seats, and $12, $13 and $18 for box seats. The first 15,000 fans over age 15 will get a special anniversary T-shirt.

Before the 5:05 p.m. game, Hall of Famer Eddie Murray will lead a group of former players who will be honored, including Robert Andino, Chris Davis, Jay Gibbons, Chris Hoiles, Rodrigo Lopez, Jeff Reboulet, and the starter of the first-ever game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Rick Sutcliffe.

On the concourse behind home plate, a 30th anniversary exhibit will be updated to feature highlights from the returning players and in-game entertainment will include some of the top musical hits of the last 30 years, plus vignettes of fan-favorite moments at Oriole Park since 1992.

The jerseys of the returning players will be autographed and auctioned off to benefit the Orioles Charitable Foundation.
After the game, there will be a concert with performances by Dru Hill, Sisqó and Smash Mouth.

Dave Johnson

Dave Johnson is Senior Sports Director and morning sports anchor. He first arrived at WTOP in 1989, left in 1992 and returned in 1995. He is a three-time winner of the A.I.R. award as best radio sportscaster in D.C. In 2008 he won the Edward R. Murrow award for best writing for sports commentaries.

