Nevin family: O’s win 7th in row, Angels drop 10 under .500

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Nevin family is going in different directions, and surprisingly it’s Tyler’s Orioles who are winning and Phil’s Angels who are skidding.

Dean Kremer combined with four relievers on a five-hitter, and Baltimore beat Los Angeles 1-0 Saturday for its first seven-game winning streak in five years.

Angels manager Phil Nevin and son, Tyler Nevin, an Orioles rookie infielder, met for the first time as major leaguers and exchanged lineup cards before the game. After a photo with the umpires, they went their separate ways — just like their teams.

Baltimore is on its longest winning streak since seven in a row from Aug. 7-13, 2017. The Orioles are 28-20 since a 14-24 start and closed within 3 1/2 games of a wild-card berth. At 42-44, they are two games under .500 for the first time since April 11 at 1-3.

“It’s something special,” Kremer said of the Orioles’ success. “It’s been really fun. The only time I’ve had this was in the minor leagues, and this is way better.”

Phil Nevin returned following a 10-game suspension for his role in a benches-clearing brawl against Seattle on June 26.

“It’s been tough. It felt like a month really,” he said.

Tyler went 1 for 2 with a walk.

“It was harder than I thought. It really was,” Phil Nevin said about the emotion he felt watching Tyler get the hit.

Los Angeles dropped to 1-7 on a nine-game trip and at 38-48 is a season-worst 10 games under .500. The Angels are 14-35 since a 24-13 start and have 14 runs in their last eight games.

“You can say all you want about good pitching, but this is the big leagues, there is good pitching everywhere,” Phil Nevin said. “When we get runners on, and we have a chance to add on runs to start rallies, we’re just missing that big hit. It’s hard to just lean on the top of the order every time.”

Kremer (3-1) allowed two hits and three walks in five innings and tied a career-high with seven strikeouts. He has pitched shutout ball in four of his last five starts, lowering his season ERA to 2.15.

Bruce Zimmermann, Joey Krehbiel, Félix Bautista and Jorge López followed, with López retiring Kurt Suzuki on a game-ending flyout with a runner on second for his 16th save in 20 chances.

“We’re halfway through the year, and we have seven shutouts,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “I give a lot of credit to our players, our pitching coaches, our video guys and everybody that’s involved. Those guys really have improved.”

Anthony Santander had two hits that included an RBI single in the fourth off Patrick Sandoval (3-4). Ryan Mountcastle singled, advanced on a wild pitch and came around on Santander’s single.

Trey Mancini had a single in the fifth and has hit safely in 16 consecutive starts since June 21.

Sandoval allowed five hits in 6 1/3 innings and had struck out 10. He has given up three runs or fewer in 12 of 14 starts this season.

“It’s just frustrating that we’re not finding ways to win,” Sandoval said. “The results aren’t there yet.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: RHP Jimmy Herget (shoulder impingement) is expected to throw off a mound next week.

UP NEXT​​

Angels: LHP José Suarez (1-2, 4.30 ERA) is 0-0 with a 5.19 ERA and 12 strikeouts in two career appearances against Baltimore.

Orioles: RHP Austin Voth (0-1, 7.20) has thrown two scoreless innings with three strikeouts over two career appearances against the Angels.

