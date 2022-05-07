Orioles, Royals rained out for 2nd straight day

Saturday night's game between the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals was postponed because of rain.

Saturday night’s game between the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals was postponed because of rain.

The teams also had a game Friday night called off, when six games around the major leagues were rained out, the most in a day because of inclement weather since 2018.

This is Kansas City’s only scheduled visit to Baltimore this season. The Royals and Orioles will try to play a straight doubleheader Sunday, and then another game Monday afternoon on what was a mutual off day.

Jordan Lyles (2-2) was supposed to start the series opener for Baltimore against Carlos Hernández (0-1) of the Royals.

Now Lyles will start the first game Sunday for the Orioles, followed by Bruce Zimmermann (1-1) in Game 2 and Tyler Wells (0-2) on Monday.

The Royals will pitch Zack Greinke (0-2) in Sunday’s opener, followed by Daniel Lynch (2-1) and Hernández on Monday.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.