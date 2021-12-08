CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC: Rapid tests should be part of holiday plans | COVID vaccines required by DC students moves forward | Framework set to drop Md. school mask mandates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Oriole Park to demo AI-assisted threat detection technology

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

December 8, 2021, 11:24 AM

The security at Camden Yards could be getting a high-tech upgrade.

Massachusetts-based Liberty Defense, which focuses on threat-detection technology, has inked a deal with the Maryland Stadium Authority to beta test its Hexwave program at Oriole Park in Baltimore next year.

According to a release, Hexwave uses low-power radar imaging and artificial intelligence to detect concealed weapons. The process involves walking through a contactless scanner.

“One of our key market verticals is sports and entertainment venues, and we are delighted to add Baltimore, home to two premier sports teams at the Camden Yards Sports Complex, to our beta testing program,” Liberty Defense CEO Bill Frain said in a statement.

“Testing the system in operational facilities helps to ensure that the system is aligned to market needs, and we look forward to generating customer feedback at beta development sites.”

Liberty Defense said it got an exclusive license for Hexwave from MIT.

“The safety of our guests is paramount, as well as ensuring they have a great experience,” MSA Vice President Vernon J. Conaway Jr. said.

“We believe this type of threat detection technology is the future of keeping fans safe at events. We are extremely confident in our current threat detection systems and our participation in this collaboration agreement with Hexwave is about testing an emerging threat technology to enhance our existing systems. We look forward to testing this exciting new technology at the Camden Yards Sports Complex.”

The program is slated to start sometime in the first quarter of 2022. How long it will run hasn’t been announced yet.

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

