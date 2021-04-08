CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Arlington woman gives back | Baltimore sees rise in cases | Rare to be infected after vaccination: CDC | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Mancini given standing ovation in home return from cancer

The Associated Press

April 8, 2021, 10:44 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore first baseman Trey Mancini was given a standing ovation when introduced Thursday before the Orioles home opener and again before his first home at-bat following treatment for colon cancer.

The 29-year-old was diagnosed during spring training last year and missed the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Boston players applauded during the ovation and Mancini tipped his batting helmet in appreciation.

He grounded into a forceout, beating the relay throw to avoid a double play as part of a 1-for-4 afternoon.

“It was amazing. I think it’s well-documented at this point what I went though and what it took to get back to playing,” Mancini said. “It meant the world to me. Even though it was like 25% capacity, it felt like a full stadium out there, and I had goosebumps thinking about it.”

Mancini said he teared up when he heard the initial ovation.

“That’s probably what will stay with me the most,” he said.

Trey Mancini

