Orioles’ Davis singles in 1st, ending record hitless streak

By The Associated Press April 13, 2019 1:39 pm 04/13/2019 01:39pm
Baltimore Orioles' Chris Davis watches his two-run single in front of Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez during the first inning of a baseball game in Boston, Saturday, April 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — Baltimore Orioles’ Chris Davis ended his streak of futility in his first at-bat on Saturday when he lined a bases-loaded, two-run single to right in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox.

Davis had gone hitless a record 54 straight at-bats, starting this season 0 for 33 before he lined a 1-0 pitch from Rick Porcello to push Baltimore ahead 2-0.

It’s the longest hitless streak for a position player.

The crowd gave what seemed mostly like a mock cheer when he approached the plate with the bases loaded and two outs. Soon some of those turned into real cheers when he got the hit.

Topics:
Baltimore Orioles MLB News Sports Washington, DC Sports
