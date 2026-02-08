Baltimore Orioles beat Keegan Akin in arbitration, first win this year for clubs who trail 5-1

FILE - Baltimore Orioles pitcher Keegan Akin pitches during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the New York…

FILE - Baltimore Orioles pitcher Keegan Akin pitches during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Peter Casey, File)(AP/Peter Casey) FILE - Baltimore Orioles pitcher Keegan Akin pitches during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Peter Casey, File)(AP/Peter Casey) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles won their salary arbitration case Saturday against pitcher Keegan Akin, the first victory for teams this year after five decisions in favor of players.

Akin was awarded $2,975,000 rather than his $3,375,000 request by John Stout, Jeanne Charles and Samantha Tower, who heard arguments Friday.

A 30-year-old left-hander, Akin was 5-4 with a 3.41 ERA and eight saves in 64 relief appearances last season, striking out 59 and walking 33 in 63 1/3 innings. He had a $1,475,000 salary.

Akin has a 16-22 record with a 4.48 ERA and 11 saves in six major league seasons, all with the Orioles. He can become a free agent after this year’s World Series.

Players lead 5-1 with up to seven decisions remaining.

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal won his case Thursday when he was awarded an arbitration-record $32 million rather than the Detroit Tigers’ $19 million offer.

In other decisions, catcher Yainer Diaz received $4.5 million instead of the Houston Astros’ $3 million proposal, right-hander Kyle Bradish was awarded $3.55 million instead of the Orioles’ offer of $2,875,000, right-hander Graham Ashcraft was awarded $1.75 million rather than the Cincinnati Reds’ $1.25 million offer and right-hander Edwin Uceta will be paid $1,525,000 rather than the Tampa Bay Rays’ $1.2 million proposal.

Two cases have been argued with decisions withheld until next week: Toronto left-hander Eric Lauer ($5.75 million vs. $4.4 million) and Atlanta left-hander Dylan Lee ($2.2 million vs. $2 million).

Five players remain scheduled for hearings next week: Kansas City left-hander Kris Bubic ($6.15 million vs. $5.15 million), Milwaukee catcher Willson Contreras ($9.9 million vs. $8.55 million), Los Angeles Angels left-hander Reid Detmers ($2,925,000 vs. $2,625,000), Miami right-hander Calvin Faucher ($2.05 million vs. $1.8 million) and Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson ($6.8 million vs $6.55 million).

