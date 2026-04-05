Today in History: April 5, FDR establishes Civilian Conservation Corps

Today is Sunday, April 5, the 95th day of 2026. There are 270 days left in the year. Today in…

Today is Sunday, April 5, the 95th day of 2026. There are 270 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On April 5, 1933, as part of his New Deal programs, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an executive order establishing the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), a Depression-era work relief program for single men aged 18-25; the program employed more than 2.5 million men for federal conservation and safety projects over its nine-year history.

Also on this date:

In 1614, Pocahontas, the daughter of Tsenacommacah chief Powhatan, married Englishman John Rolfe, a widower, in the Virginia Colony.

In 1764, the British Parliament passed the American Revenue Act of 1764, also known as the Sugar Act; it provided for strong enforcement of duties on refined sugar and molasses imported into the American colonies from non-British Caribbean sources.

In 1887, in Tuscumbia, Alabama, teacher Anne Sullivan achieved a breakthrough as her 6-year-old deaf-blind pupil, Helen Keller, learned the meaning of the word “water” as spelled out in the Manual Alphabet.

In 1951, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were sentenced to death following their conviction in New York on charges of conspiring to commit espionage for the Soviet Union. (They were executed in June 1953.)

In 1986, two American servicemen and a Turkish woman were killed in the bombing of a West Berlin discotheque, an incident that prompted a U.S. air raid on Libya nine days later.

In 1991, former Sen. John Tower, R-Texas, his daughter Marian and 21 other people were killed in a commuter plane crash near Brunswick, Georgia.

In 1994, Nirvana lead singer Kurt Cobain died by suicide in his Seattle, Washington, home at age 27.

In 2010, a massive coal dust explosion ripped through underground corridors of the Upper Big Branch mine near Charleston, West Virginia, killing 29 workers in the worst U.S. coal mining disaster in 40 years.

In 2024, an earthquake centered between New York City and Philadelphia shook skyscrapers and suburbs across the northeastern U.S., causing no major damage but startling millions in a region unaccustomed to such temblors. The 4.8 magnitude quake was one of the strongest along the East Coast in decades.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Michael Moriarty is 85. Actor Max Gail is 83. Singer Agnetha Fältskog (ABBA) is 76. Rapper-actor Christopher “Kid” Reid (Kid ’n Play) is 61. Rock musician Mike McCready (Pearl Jam) is 60. Country musician Pat Green is 54. Musician-producer Pharrell Williams is 53. Rapper-producer Juicy J is 51. Actor Sterling K. Brown is 50. Actor Hayley Atwell is 44. Actor Lily James is 37. Singer Bryant Myers is 28.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.