Today in History: March 21, civil rights activists begin march from Selma to Montgomery

Today is Saturday, March 21, the 80th day of 2026. There are 285 days left in the year. Today in…

Today is Saturday, March 21, the 80th day of 2026. There are 285 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On March 21, 1965, civil rights demonstrators led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. began their third attempt to march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama — this time under the escort of U.S. Army and National Guard troops assigned by President Lyndon B. Johnson.

Also on this date:

In 1873, the Spanish National Assembly abolished slavery in Puerto Rico, then a Spanish colony; enslaved people were required to work for three more years for their former owners.

In 1933, Germany’s Nazi government established its first concentration camp in the town of Dachau, ostensibly for political prisoners; Dachau held more than 200,000 prisoners and more than 40,000 died there before American forces liberated the camp in April 1945.

In 1952, the Moondog Coronation Ball, considered the first rock ‘n’ roll concert, took place at Cleveland Arena.

In 1960, police in Sharpeville, South Africa, opened fire and killed at least 69 people at a demonstration against apartheid laws.

In 1963, the United States closed Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary; over 1,500 inmates had been jailed at the island prison off the coast of San Francisco, California, over its three decades of use.

In 1972, Congress approved the Equal Rights Amendment and sent it to the states for ratification by March 1979 (later extended to 1982); 35 of the required 38 states met the ratification deadline. With 38 states having since ratified, its status is in legal limbo

In 1980, President Jimmy Carter announced that the United States would boycott the Summer Olympic Games in Moscow because of the Soviet Union’s failure to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan.

In 1990, Namibia became an independent nation as the former colony marked the end of 75 years of South African rule.

In 2012, meting out unprecedented punishment for a bounty system that targeted key opposing players, the NFL suspended New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton without pay for the coming season and indefinitely banned the team’s former defensive coordinator; NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell fined the Saints $500,000 and took away two draft picks.

In 2019, President Donald Trump abruptly declared that the U.S. would recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the disputed Golan Heights — the first country to do so — in a major shift in American policy.

In 2022, a China Eastern Boeing 737 aircraft with 132 people on board crashed in a mountainous area of southern China, setting off a forest fire visible from space in the country’s worst air disaster in decades. (All 123 passengers and nine crew members would later be confirmed dead.)

Today’s Birthdays: Football Hall of Fame coach Tom Flores is 89. Actor Timothy Dalton is 80. Actor Gary Oldman is 68. Actor Matthew Broderick is 64. Comedian-actor Rosie O’Donnell is 64. Former soccer player Ronaldinho is 46. Actor Sonequa Martin-Green is 41. Actor Scott Eastwood is 40. Tennis player Karolína Plíšková is 34. Actor Jasmin Savoy Brown is 32. Actor Jace Norman is 26. Actor Forrest Wheeler is 22.

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