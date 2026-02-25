Today in History: February 25, Muhammad Ali wins heavyweight title

Today is Wednesday, Feb. 25, the 56th day of 2026. There are 309 days left in the year. Today in…

Today is Wednesday, Feb. 25, the 56th day of 2026. There are 309 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Feb. 25, 1964, Muhammad Ali (then Cassius Clay) became world heavyweight boxing champion for the first time as he defeated Sonny Liston in Miami Beach.

Also on this date:

In 1870, Republican Hiram R. Revels of Mississippi was sworn in as a U.S. senator, becoming the first African American member of either house of Congress.

In 1913, the 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, giving Congress the power to levy and collect income taxes, was declared in effect by Secretary of State Philander Chase Knox.

In 1956, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev railed for hours against the brutality and “cult of personality” of his late predecessor, dictator Josef Stalin, in a speech to a Communist Party congress.

In 1986, President Ferdinand Marcos fled the Philippines after 20 years of rule in the wake of a tainted election; opposition leader Corazon Aquino — the first woman to lead the country — assumed the presidency.

In 1991, during the Persian Gulf War, 28 American soldiers were killed when an Iraqi Scud missile hit a U.S. barracks in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.

In 1994, American-born Jewish settler Baruch Goldstein opened fire with an automatic rifle inside the Tomb of the Patriarchs in the West Bank during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, killing 29 Muslims before he was beaten to death by worshippers.

In 1997, a jury in Media, Pennsylvania, convicted chemical fortune heir John E. du Pont of third-degree murder, deciding he was mentally ill when he shot and killed world-class wrestler David Schultz. (Du Pont died in prison in December 2010 while serving a 13- to 30-year sentence; he was 72.)

In 2024, the U.S. and Britain struck 18 Houthi targets in Yemen, answering a recent surge in attacks by the Iran-backed militia group on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, including a missile strike that set fire to a cargo vessel.

Today’s birthdays: Former talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael is 91. Actor Tom Courtenay is 89. Film director Neil Jordan is 76. Rock musician-actor John Doe (punk band X) is 73. Comedian Carrot Top is 61. Actor Tea Leoni is 60. Actor Sean Astin is 55. Singer Daniel Powter is 55. Comedian-actor Chelsea Handler is 51. Actor Rashida Jones is 50. FBI Director Kash Patel is 46. Actor Jameela Jamil is 40. Golfer Hideki Matsuyama is 34. Actor Isabelle Fuhrman is 29. Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is 26.

